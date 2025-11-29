Sports on TV for Sunday, Nov. 30

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, Nov. 30
AUTO RACING
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure at FAU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Fairfield at Iowa
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UConn at Xavier
3 p.m.
BTN — Saint Peter’s at Rutgers
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Tennessee at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Special
COLLEGE WRESTLING
1 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa at Iowa St.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies Euro Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana presented by OYSHO, Final Round, Real Guadalhorce Golf Club, Malaga, Spain
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Tip-Off Tournament: Maine at Westchester
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Houston at Indianapolis
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Miami, Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, Arizona at Tampa Bay, L.A. Rams Carolina
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Minnesota at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Pittsburgh OR Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Denver at Washington
PEACOCK — Denver at Washington
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at N.Y. Islanders
SAILING
5 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 12 – Day 2, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
SKIING
1 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo.
3 p.m.
CNBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Celtic at Hibernian
7 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Pisa SC
USA — English Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers at Aston Villa
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea
3 p.m.
ABC — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Giorana FC
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Cruz Azul, Quarterfinal – Leg 2
SPEEDSKATING
1 p.m.
CNBC — ISU: Short Track World Tour, Dordrecht, Netherlands
