Serbian club’s coach dies from a heart attack on sideline during match

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Mladen Zizovic, the coach of Serbian top-division soccer club FK Radnicki 1923, has died after collapsing from a heart attack on the sideline during a match. He was 44.

“With the deepest sorrow we inform the public, fans and sports friends that our chief of the coaching staff, Mladen Zizovic, died during tonight’s game between Mladost and Radnicki 1923 in Lucani,” the club said on Instagram late Monday.

“FC Radnicki 1923 sends its most sincere condolences to his family, friends and everyone who shared the love of football with him.”

The incident occurred during the first half of a game at Mladost Lucani in the Serbian Super League.

Play was suspended while medical officials tended to Zizovic and then resumed after he was carried away. But when news arrived minutes later that he died, the game was halted and players dropped to the pitch in dismay.

Local media reported that Zizovic’s heart “exploded.”

Zizovic played briefly for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s national team, and was hired by Radnicki less than two weeks ago.

