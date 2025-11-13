Pelicans host Lakers Friday for NBA Cup group stage matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-9, 15th in the Western Conference) New…

Los Angeles Lakers (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-9, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

New Orleans finished 21-61 overall, 13-38 in Western Conference play and 14-27 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pelicans shot 45.2% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

Los Angeles went 50-32 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Lakers averaged 26.0 assists per game on 40.9 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Zion Williamson: day to day (hamstring), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Jordan Poole: out (knee).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (sciatica), Gabe Vincent: out (ankle), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

