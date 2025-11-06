Nikola Jokic’s triple-double leads Nuggets to 122-112 win over Heat

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 16 assists and 15 rebounds for his fifth triple-double of the season…

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 16 assists and 15 rebounds for his fifth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets continued their mastery of Miami with a 122-112 win over the Heat on Wednesday night.

It was Denver’s 11th straight regular-season win over the Heat.

Jokic was 12 of 18 from the floor. He finished his triple-double by grabbing an offensive rebound with 6:36 remaining in the third quarter.

Aaron Gordon added 24 points for the Nuggets, who improved to 4-0 at home this season.

The Nuggets led by 17 points in the fourth quarter before the Heat cut the deficit to eight with 43 seconds left. Jamal Murray sealed it with a pair of free throws.

Miami hasn’t won a game in the Mile High City during the regular season since Nov. 30, 2016. They did beat the Nuggets in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals. Denver won the series in five games for its only title.

Norman Powell had 23 points for Miami, which finished a four-game trip with a 1-3 mark. Bam Adebayo didn’t play after the first quarter due to a left foot injury. The Heat will know more about his status Thursday. Miami was outrebounded by a 61-38 margin.

Powell started the game with a 3-pointer, marking the first time the Nuggets have trailed at home all season. They led wire-to-wire in their opening three games at Ball Arena.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said before the game that going against his Nuggets counterpart David Adelman was a “surreal” experience given his close relationship with the Adelman family. Spoelstra considers David Adelman’s father, Rick, a role model.

Up next

Heat: Start a four-game homestand Friday against Charlotte.

Nuggets: Host Golden State on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.