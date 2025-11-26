Newey to become Aston Martin’s team principal next season in F1

LONDON (AP) — Adrian Newey will become Aston Martin’s team principal next season as part of the Formula 1 team’s…

LONDON (AP) — Adrian Newey will become Aston Martin’s team principal next season as part of the Formula 1 team’s restructuring.

Newey committed his long-term future to Aston Martin in September 2024 after his departure from Red Bull sparked a bidding war for his services. He’s widely considered the greatest technical mastermind of his generation.

Pressure has built on Andy Cowell, the current team principal and CEO, amid a disappointing season and reported disagreements with Newey, whose current role is managing technical partner.

After speculation linking former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner with the team resurfaced, Aston Martin announced on Wednesday that the 66-year-old Newey will step up to take charge of trackside operations from 2026.

Cowell will take on a new role as chief strategy officer.

“Over the last nine months, I have seen great individual talent within our team,” Newey said.

“I’m looking forward to taking on this additional role as we put ourselves in the best possible position to compete in 2026, where we will face an entirely new position with Aston Martin now a works team combined with the considerable challenge faced by the new regulations.”

Newey has played a significant role in 13 drivers’ world championships and a dozen constructors’ titles with three different teams but has never previously held the role of team principal.

He ended a near two-decade association with Red Bull before committing to Aston Martin, where he is also a shareholder.

Aston Martin is currently eighth in the constructors’ standings with two races to go.

