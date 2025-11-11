New York visits Tampa Bay after Panarin’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (8-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (8-5-2, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday,…

New York Rangers (8-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (8-5-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Artemi Panarin scored two goals in the Rangers’ 6-3 win against the Nashville Predators.

Tampa Bay has an 8-5-2 record overall and a 4-3-0 record on its home ice. The Lightning have a 6-2-0 record when scoring at least three goals.

New York has an 8-7-2 record overall and a 7-1-1 record in road games. The Rangers have a 7-0-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Hagel has scored seven goals with seven assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has five goals and four assists for the Rangers. Taylor Raddysh has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.