Napoli’s injury woes deepen as Anguissa ruled out for months

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Frank Anguissa has become the third Napoli player to be sidelined with a long-term thigh injury.

Anguissa was injured on international duty with Cameroon and although initial reports appeared positive, Napoli released a statement on Thursday saying that tests had revealed a “high-grade lesion to his left hamstring.”

Napoli did not indicate when Anguissa was expected back but the 29-year-old midfielder is likely to be sidelined for three to four months.

Fellow midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and forward Romelu Lukaku are both out with similar injuries, with neither expected back until the new year.

Anguissa had weighed in with four goals and two assists in 15 matches this season across Serie A and the Champions League.

The injury also rules him out of the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts next month.

