Minnesota in action against Colorado following overtime victory

Colorado Avalanche (17-1-5, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (13-7-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Minnesota Wild after the Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime.

Minnesota is 13-7-4 overall and 4-2-1 against the Central Division. The Wild have a 3-1-4 record in one-goal games.

Colorado is 17-1-5 overall and 3-0-2 against the Central Division. The Avalanche have scored 94 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank first in the NHL.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 14 goals and 14 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has nine goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 18 goals and 21 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has scored five goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Avalanche: 10-0-0, averaging 4.7 goals, eight assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

