Kevin Fiala nets 500th NHL point as Kings beat Penguins 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Fiala broke a tie with 8:08 left with his 500th NHL point to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Sunday to open a six-game trip.

Fiala got around defenseman Erik Karlsson and shot over goalie Sergei Murashov. Fiala also had an assist. The 29-year-old Swiss winger has 218 goals and 282 assists in 667 regular-season games with Nashville, Minnesota and Los Angeles.

Corey Perry tied it at 2 for the Kings at 4:49 of the third. He also had an assist.

Anze Kopitar also scored for Los Angeles, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 31 shots. The Kings improved to 7-5-4. They had lost three of four.

BLACKHAWKS 5, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Connor Bedard had a goal and two assists to lead Chicago to a win over Detroit.

Teuvo Teravainen, Tyler Bertuzzi and Oliver Moore also scored and Andre Burakovsky added an empty-net goal for the Blackhawks, who have won three straight. Arvid Soderblom made 45 saves and Artyom Levshunov had two assists, giving him four assists in his last three games.

Bedard scored on the power play 59 seconds in after Dylan Larkin was penalized for tripping. Bedard has three goals in his last three games.

STARS 2, KRAKEN 1

DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin’s goal in the closing seconds of the first period held up as the winner and Casey DeSmith stopped 30 of 31 shots as Dallas beat Seattle.

Wyatt Johnston also scored for the Stars with his league-leading seventh power-play goal.

Jaden Schwartz ended a personal six-game goalless streak for the Kraken.

DeSmith won the matchup of reserve goalies with both teams completing a back-to-back after winning on the road on Saturday. Nine of his saves came during penalty kills.

Seattle third-string goalie Matt Murray made 22 saves in his second start of the season.

Dallas’ Miro Heiskanen had two assists giving him eight in the last three games and three consecutive multipoint games. Heiskanen also drew two of the Kraken’s four penalties.

SENATORS 4, MAMMOTH 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Leevi Merilainen made 29 saves in his third NHL start and Ottawa beat Utah, with both teams completing a back-to-back set.

On Saturday, the Mammoth fell 6-2 in Montreal, and the Senators outlasted the Flyers in 3-2 in overtime in Philadelphia.

Nick Cousins, Ridly Greig, Jordan Spence and Michael Amadio scored for Ottawa in the opener of a four-game homestand. Amadio has goals in his past four games.

Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller scored for Utah, and Vitek Vanecek made 21 saves.

HURRICANES 5, MAPLE LEAFS 4

TORONTO (AP) — Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven scored in the third period, and Carolina rallied to beat Toronto for their fourth straight win.

Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, and Shawn Walker also scored for Carolina, which trailed by two midway through the second period. Brandon Bussi had 16 saves.

William Nylander scored twice, and John Tavares and Auston Matthews each had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Matthew Knies had two assists and Dennis Hildeby stopped 41 shots.

The matchup was this year’s Hall of Fame game with the class of 2025 honored before puck drop ahead of Monday’s induction ceremony. Zdeno Chara, Joe Thornton, Duncan Keith, Alexander Mogilny, Jennifer Botterill and Brianna Decker will be enshrined in the player category. Jack Parker and Danièle Sauvageau are set to enter as builders.

Hall tied the score 4-4 at 3:20 of the third on a rebound on the right side of the net.

Stankoven gave the Hurricanes their first lead of the night with 7:47 left as he finished off a pretty passing play with K’Andre Miller and Nikolaj Ehlers.

WILD 2, FLAMES 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jesper Wallstedt made 36 saves for his second career NHL shutout, Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist and Minnesota beat Calgary.

Kirill Kaprizov added an empty-net goal, and Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists.

Making consecutive starts for the first time in his career, Wallstedt backstopped the Wild to their fourth victory in five games. The 22-year-old Swede is the backup to Filip Gustavsson, who signed a five-year, $34 million extension Oct. 4.

Devin Cooley made 17 saves for Calgary. The Flames have lost two in a row.

DUCKS 4, JETS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Beckett Sennecke had his first two-goal game, Leo Carlsson extended his scoring streak to 10 games with two power-play goals, and Anaheim beat Winnipeg for their seventh straight victory.

Cutter Gauthier and Chris Kreider had two assists apiece and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves for the first-place Ducks, who have scored 33 goals during their longest winning streak in two years. Anaheim wasn’t even slowed by playing at Vegas on Saturday, instead beating both of the Western Conference’s 2024-25 division champions during its first back-to-back set of the season.

The 19-year-old Sennecke had already solidified his spot on the Ducks’ roster before he scored in the first and second period against Winnipeg. He has six goals and five assists in his first 15 NHL games, answering any questions about whether the former No. 3 overall pick was ready to make the leap from juniors to the NHL.

Carlsson got his first two man-advantage goals of the season during his second consecutive two-goal game, giving him 19 points in 10 games and keeping him near the top of the NHL scoring race.

The 20-year-old Swedish center extended the longest scoring streak of his career with a goal in the first period. Carlsson added his 10th goal of the season during another man-advantage in the third, giving him five goals and seven points in the past three games.

Kyle Connor scored and Eric Comrie stopped 17 shots for the Jets, who have lost three straight. After winning nine of its previous 11 games, Winnipeg scored just two goals while getting swept in the California half of its current six-game road trip.

AVALANCHE 5, CANUCKS 4, OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Gavin Brindley scored 1:08 into overtime and Colorado beat Vancouver.

Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and three assists to take over the NHL scoring lead, Artturi Lehknonen also scored twice and Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar each had two assists for Colorado. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 29 shots as the Avalanche won their third straight and extended their point streak to 5-0-2.

Linus Karlsson, Kiefer Sherwood, Drew O’Connor and Jake DeBrusk scored for Vancouver. Kevin Lankinen finished with 27 saves.

In the extra period, Brindley scored on the rebound of his own shot to give the Avalanche the win. MacKinnon got an assist on the play after he had left the ice, giving him five points on the night and an NHL-leading 29 on the season.

