Hidalgo’s NCAA-record 16 steals, 44 points lead No. 18 Notre Dame past Akron

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo turned in an epic performance with an NCAA-record 16 steals and a Notre…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo turned in an epic performance with an NCAA-record 16 steals and a Notre Dame-record 44 points in the No. 18 Fighting Irish’s 85-58 victory over Akron on Wednesday night.

The 5-foot-6 junior made 16 of 25 shots, 3 of 6 3-pointers and 9 of 11 free throws in 28 minutes on the court. She had nine rebounds and four assists.

Hidalgo’s 16 steals broke the NCAA record held previously by several players, most recently Ticha Penicheiro of Old Dominion in 1998.

Notre Dame had 30 steals among Akron’s 38 turnovers, resulting in 41 points. Notre Dame’s 20 turnovers led to 13 points for Akron.

Cassandre Prosper scored 14 points for Notre Dame (3-0).

Ni’Rah Clark scored 13 points, Shaena Brew 12 and Corinne Reed 11 for the Zips (0-3).

Notre Dame led 48-34 at halftime after Hidalgo scored 28 points on 12-for-18 shooting. She scored the first 12 points in a 14-0 run that gave Notre Dame a 41-22 lead midway through the second quarter. She also scored five points in a 9-0 run for a 70-44 lead in the third.

NO. 1 UCONN 85, LOYOLA CHICAGO 31

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — KK Arnold and Sarah Strong had 11 points each as UConn rolled past Loyola Chicago.

Serah Williams had 10 points, Azzi Fudd had nine points and five of the season-high 25 steals for the Huskies (3-0). Allie Ziebell also scored nine points.

Alexa Kinas and Alex-Anne Bessette had seven points for Loyola (1-2).

Nine UConn players made a field goal in the first half as the Huskies led 41-14 at halftime.

It only got worse for Loyola after halftime. The Ramblers didn’t score for the final 9:46 of the third quarter, after opening the quarter with a 3-pointer by Kinas, and went 11:35 without hitting a field goal.

Loyola is the 184th program that UConn has defeated since Geno Auriemma took over as the coach in 1985.

Freshmen Blanca Quinonez and Gandy Malou-Mamel made their UConn debuts after missing the first two games of the season. Quinonez had five points, three rebounds and two steals in 14 minutes. Malou-Mamel played the final 1:47, but did not score.

NO. 5 LSU 117, CHARLOTTE 59

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 22 points to lead seven Tigers in double figures and LSU surpassed 100 points for the fourth straight game in a victory over Charlotte.

The Tigers (4-0), who are averaging 114.5 points with a victory margin of 59.5 per game, are one shy of the school record of consecutive 100-point games. The 2022-23 national championship squad opened the season with five straight 100-point performances.

Mikaylah Williams had 18 points, Flau’Jae Johnson 16 and Amiya Joiner 15. Kate Koval, Grace Knox and ZaKiyah Johnson contributed 10 each.

Charlotte (2-2) was led by Princess Anderson, who scored 27 points.

The 49ers were relatively competitive in the game’s first five minutes, trailing 17-10. But when LSU coach Kim Mulkey replaced her entire starting five during a media timeout with 4:41 left in the first quarter, Fulwiley came off the bench and immediately got busy.

NO. 6 OKLAHOMA 89 KANSAS CITY 61

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Aaliyah Chavez made 7 of 10 from 3-point range and scored a career high 29 points, and Oklahoma pulled away in the second half to beat Kansas City.

Chavez, a consensus five-star recruit, was feeling it early. She scored 15 points on 4-for-5 shooting in the first half, which included two 3-pointers, then kept it going after the break by making 5 of 8 shots from beyond the arc.

Payton Verhulst scored 13 points and Sahara Williams added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners (2-1), who were coming off a 73-59 road loss to No. 3 UCLA on Monday night.

Elauni Bennett scored 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting with eight rebounds, and Kelby Bannerman and Tierra Trotter added 11 points each for Kansas City (1-2).

NO. 13 MISSISSIPPI 94, SOUTHERN 44

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Christeen Iwuala and Cotie McMahon posted double-doubles and Mississippi routed Southern.

Iwuala scored 22 points on 10-for-14 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds. McMahon had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Rebels (3-0).

The Rebels more than doubled Southern’s point total in each of the first two quarters and tripled the Jaguars’ number — 30-10 — in the third quarter. The Rebels led 73-30 through three quarters.

Iwuala made 7 of 9 shots and led the Rebels with 14 points in the first half. The Rebels scored 28 points in the paint and led 43-20 at halftime. They finished with 50 paint points.

Zaria Hurston scored 21 points for the Jaguars.

Lauren Jacobs had 10 points for Ole Miss.

NO. 15 DUKE 83, NORFOLK STATE 32

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Taina Mair scored 18 points and Duke held Norfolk State to 16% shooting to coast to a victory.

Riley Nelson and Arianna Roberson both added 12 points off the bench for the Blue Devils (2-1) and Toby Fournier scored 10.

Anjanae Richardson scored 11 points to lead the Spartans (2-2) but was just 4-of-24 shooting.

The Blue Devils scored the first eight points and the last seven of the first quarter to take a 17-5 lead as the Spartans hit just 2 of 16 shots. Duke added a 16-2 run in the second quarter to push the lead to 38-16 at the half with the visitors hitting 4 of 18 shots for an 18% half.

Nelson had a pair of 3-pointers and Roberson followed with a three-point play in an 11-0 run in the third for a 51-18 lead. Norfolk State was just 1 of 14 — but 8 of 12 from the foul line — to trail 58-26 at the end of the frame.

The fourth quarter had a 16-0 Duke run and the Blue Devils scored the last four points for the 51-point margin. The Spartans went 3 of 14 to finish at 10 of 61, including 2 of 20 behind the arc.

Duke had a 55-30 rebounding advantage with 12 blocks and 15 steals but had 22 turnovers, two more than Norfolk State, which had 18 steals.

NO. 16 IOWA STATE 97, VALPARAISO 50

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks set a program record with 43 points in just 20 minutes for Iowa State in a rout over Valparaiso in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Crooks set the program’s single-game record on a free throw with 8:42 remaining in the fourth quarter, passing Tonya Burns’ mark of 42 against Nebraska on Jan. 18, 1984. Crooks scored the first six points of the fourth for a 73-42 lead before being subbed out.

Crooks, who also added seven rebounds and a block, extended her streak of scoring in double figures to 71 straight games on 18-of-23 shooting. It’s the longest active streak in NCAA women’s basketball and the longest in Cyclones history.

Crooks poured in 22 points in the first half, leading a 33-10 run and giving the Cyclones (3-0) a 43-22 lead at the break.

Addy Brown was the second-leading scorer for the Cyclones with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, with seven rebounds and four assists. Brown also went over 1,000 career points. Jada Williams notched her first career double-double with 11 points and a career-high 10 assists, along with three steals.

Milana Nenadic was the lone double-digit scorer for the Beacons (0-3), tallying 20 points on 8-of-19 shooting with six rebounds and a couple of steals.

NO. 17 TCU 122, TENNESSEE STATE 39

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Maddie Scherr scored 22 points with six 3-pointers, Marta Suarez added 19 points and TCU beat Tennessee State.

The Horned Frogs set a points record under coach Mark Campbell.

TCU hung 59 points in the first half — its most in an opening half since 2009 — then buried the game with a 17-0 run to open the third quarter. Scherr went 6 of 6 from deep and 6 of 6 at the line, and Suarez tallied six rebounds and two steals as the Horned Frogs (3-0) shot 58.8% overall and 17 of 27 from 3.

Donovyn Hunter scored 16 points with three steals, and Olivia Miles added 17 points, 11 assists and five steals. Clara Silva finished with seven points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and freshman Natalie Mazurek hit three 3-pointers, including two during a closing 19-4 burst that nudged TCU over the 120-point mark.

Tennessee State (0-3) got 13 points from Amiyah Ferguson off the bench, but the Lady Tigers struggled to manage TCU’s tempo and pressure. TSU shot 28.1% from the field, went 3 of 16 from distance and committed 32 turnovers that fueled TCU’s transition game.

NO. 19 VANDERBILT 75, AUSTIN PEAY 65

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 26 points, Sacha Washington had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Vanderbilt pulled away in the third quarter to beat Austin Peay.

Aubrey Galvan made two 3-pointers and scored 11 of her 18 points in the third quarter as Vanderbilt stretched its five-point halftime lead to 63-51. Blakes hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth, but neither team scored for more than three minutes before Washington’s free throw made it 67-51 with about six minutes left.

Austin Peay (1-1) pulled to 73-65 but didn’t get any closer.

Blakes was 8 of 20 from the field with a pair of 3s and shot 8 of 11 from the free-throw line. Aiyana Mitchell scored nine of her 10 points in the second half for the Commodores, who are off to a 3-0 start for the fourth straight season.

Kyra Perkins scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Austin Peay. Veronaye Charlton added 13 points and Ines Gnahore had 11.

Blakes scored 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting in the first half to help the Commodores build a 38-33 halftime advantage. Perkins scored 10 first-half points for the Governors.

NO. 22 LOUISVILLE 74, COLORADO 68

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Skylar Jones scored 21 points and Louisville pulled out a win over Colorado as the Buffaloes went cold in the fourth quarter.

The Buffaloes led by three entering the final period but went almost nine minutes before making a field goal, missing 10 shots, and had a scoring drought of about 5 1/2 minutes. Colorado was 2 of 15 from the field in the fourth quarter, while Louisville made 10 of 14 free throws to offset 4-of-12 shooting.

Tajianna Roberts scored 16 points for the Cardinals (2-1) and Laura Ziegler had 15.

Zyanna Walker scored 19 points to lead Colorado (1-1) and Logyn Green and Anaelle Dutat both added 13, with Dutat grabbing 11 rebounds.

NO. 23 KENTUCKY 90, SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE 30

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Clara Strack had 18 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks, Tonie Morgan tied a program record with 16 assists to go with 11 points, and Kentucky routed South Carolina Upstate.

Morgan found Amelia Hassett for a 3-pointer with 1:34 left in the fourth quarter to tie Patty Jo Hedges’ record from 1982 and cap the scoring for a 60-point victory.

USC Upstate’s 30 points were the fewest allowed by Kentucky since 2015 when Jackson State finished with 24.

Hassett finished with a team-high 20 points and Asia Boone scored 12 points off the bench for Kentucky (4-0), which has scored 75-plus points in each of its first four games this season. Jordan Obi also scored 12 and Teonni Key added 10. Strack, who was coming off a career-high 27 points in here homecoming game at Buffalo, went 8 of 12 from the field.

Cassie Gallagher was the only starter for South Carolina Upstate (1-3) to score and she finished with a team-high seven points.

NO. 24 MICHIGAN STATE 96 YOUNGSTOWN STATE 52

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Grace VanSlooten scored 17 points, Emma Shumate added 14 points and four 3-pointers off the bench, and Michigan State beat Youngstown State in the first meeting between the programs.

Michigan State, which entered ranked second in the NCAA and first in the Big Ten in assists per game at 28.0, had 26 assists on 37 field goals. Rashunda Jones had a team-high seven assists to go with four points.

Theryn Hallock and Jalyn Brown each added 11 points for Michigan State (3-0). Hallock went 3 of 7 from 3-point range, Abbey Kimball made both of her attempts and Michigan State shot 48% from distance, making 12 of 25.

Sarah Baker and Faith Burch scored 10 points apiece for Youngstown State (2-1).

Michigan State closed the first half on a 12-2 run to take a 45-23 lead. Hallock’s 3-pointer capped the Spartans’ 7-0 run to begin the third quarter for a 28-point lead.

The Spartans scored 32 points off 27 Youngstown State turnovers.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.