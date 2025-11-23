FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Texas
|6
|1
|330
|203
|10
|1
|509
|265
|Tulane
|6
|1
|217
|167
|9
|2
|317
|273
|Navy
|6
|1
|233
|192
|8
|2
|329
|279
|South Florida
|5
|2
|337
|191
|8
|3
|464
|277
|East Carolina
|5
|2
|236
|180
|7
|4
|360
|241
|Memphis
|4
|3
|255
|178
|8
|3
|398
|242
|UTSA
|4
|3
|256
|207
|6
|5
|381
|328
|Army
|3
|4
|155
|156
|5
|5
|226
|224
|Temple
|3
|4
|185
|200
|5
|6
|309
|304
|FAU
|3
|4
|215
|255
|4
|7
|351
|394
|Rice
|2
|5
|137
|237
|5
|6
|235
|335
|Tulsa
|1
|6
|155
|262
|4
|7
|254
|316
|UAB
|1
|6
|160
|271
|3
|8
|286
|435
|Charlotte
|0
|7
|113
|285
|1
|10
|172
|409
___
Saturday’s Games
Tulsa 26, Army 25
Georgia 35, Charlotte 3
South Florida 48, UAB 18
Uconn 48, FAU 45
UTSA 58, East Carolina 24
Tulane 37, Temple 13
North Texas 56, Rice 24
Thursday, Nov. 27
Navy at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 28
Temple at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
East Carolina at FAU, Noon
UAB at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Army at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|6
|1
|215
|155
|9
|2
|371
|233
|Pittsburgh
|6
|1
|269
|167
|8
|3
|414
|261
|SMU
|6
|1
|221
|104
|8
|3
|360
|210
|Georgia Tech
|6
|2
|257
|228
|9
|2
|388
|284
|Miami
|5
|2
|224
|113
|9
|2
|371
|159
|Duke
|5
|2
|241
|188
|6
|5
|366
|321
|Wake Forest
|4
|3
|147
|162
|8
|3
|290
|209
|Louisville
|4
|4
|202
|205
|7
|4
|321
|253
|Clemson
|4
|4
|234
|188
|6
|5
|316
|231
|California
|3
|4
|164
|217
|6
|5
|260
|283
|NC State
|3
|4
|198
|233
|6
|5
|320
|327
|Stanford
|3
|5
|153
|222
|4
|7
|206
|301
|North Carolina
|2
|5
|128
|161
|4
|7
|212
|252
|Virginia Tech
|2
|5
|155
|216
|3
|8
|250
|335
|Florida St.
|2
|6
|201
|194
|5
|6
|375
|224
|Syracuse
|1
|6
|104
|226
|3
|8
|230
|385
|Boston College
|0
|7
|132
|266
|1
|10
|271
|381
___
Friday’s Games
NC State 21, Florida St. 11
Saturday’s Games
Miami 34, Virginia Tech 17
SMU 38, Louisville 6
Wake Forest 52, Delaware 14
Duke 32, North Carolina 25
Notre Dame 70, Syracuse 7
Clemson 45, Furman 10
Pittsburgh 42, Georgia Tech 28
Stanford 31, California 10
Friday, Nov. 28
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
Clemson at South Carolina, Noon
Kentucky at Louisville, Noon
Virginia Tech at Virginia, TBA
SMU at California, TBA
Wake Forest at Duke, TBA
Miami at Pittsburgh, TBA
Boston College at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
Florida St. at Florida, 4:30 p.m.
North Carolina at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|7
|1
|237
|176
|10
|1
|367
|192
|Texas Tech
|7
|1
|295
|100
|10
|1
|469
|135
|Utah
|6
|2
|325
|178
|9
|2
|462
|203
|Arizona St.
|6
|2
|197
|195
|8
|3
|289
|253
|Arizona
|5
|3
|257
|194
|8
|3
|368
|220
|Houston
|5
|3
|220
|205
|8
|3
|309
|238
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|237
|213
|7
|4
|358
|253
|Iowa St.
|4
|4
|214
|193
|7
|4
|309
|229
|TCU
|4
|4
|199
|220
|7
|4
|324
|279
|Kansas St.
|4
|4
|253
|224
|5
|6
|329
|306
|Baylor
|3
|5
|235
|270
|5
|6
|349
|360
|Kansas
|3
|5
|208
|234
|5
|6
|316
|290
|UCF
|2
|6
|152
|216
|5
|6
|271
|242
|West Virginia
|2
|6
|175
|277
|4
|7
|261
|321
|Colorado
|1
|7
|149
|288
|3
|8
|237
|342
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|8
|115
|285
|1
|10
|157
|380
___
Saturday’s Games
Iowa St. 38, Kansas 14
Arizona 41, Baylor 17
UCF 17, Oklahoma St. 14
Utah 51, Kansas St. 47
TCU 17, Houston 14
Arizona St. 42, Colorado 17
BYU 26, Cincinnati 14
Friday, Nov. 28
Utah at Kansas, Noon
Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., Noon
UCF at BYU, TBA
Houston at Baylor, TBA
Colorado at Kansas St., TBA
Cincinnati at TCU, TBA
Texas Tech at West Virginia, TBA
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|8
|0
|363
|110
|10
|2
|458
|206
|Montana
|7
|1
|318
|201
|11
|1
|490
|282
|UC Davis
|6
|2
|252
|196
|8
|3
|343
|324
|Sacramento St.
|5
|3
|291
|231
|7
|5
|405
|315
|Idaho St.
|5
|3
|229
|211
|6
|6
|396
|327
|N. Arizona
|4
|4
|240
|234
|7
|5
|380
|375
|E. Washington
|4
|4
|180
|232
|5
|7
|281
|362
|Cal Poly
|2
|6
|207
|256
|4
|8
|330
|378
|Idaho
|2
|6
|207
|237
|4
|8
|302
|317
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|166
|270
|4
|8
|243
|341
|Weber St.
|2
|6
|184
|302
|4
|8
|277
|460
|Portland St.
|1
|7
|171
|328
|1
|11
|194
|512
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Colorado 24, Portland St. 13
Montana St. 31, Montana 28
Weber St. 48, N. Arizona 28
Idaho St. 37, Idaho 16
UC Davis 31, Sacramento St. 27
Cal Poly 43, E. Washington 34
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|8
|0
|290
|139
|11
|1
|482
|212
|UT Martin
|6
|2
|204
|139
|6
|6
|248
|287
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|3
|208
|188
|7
|5
|330
|357
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|5
|3
|241
|204
|6
|6
|297
|324
|Charleston Southern
|4
|4
|158
|172
|5
|7
|199
|288
|SE Missouri
|3
|5
|179
|198
|4
|8
|278
|361
|W. Illinois
|3
|5
|185
|241
|4
|8
|277
|417
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|142
|200
|3
|9
|210
|350
|Tennessee St.
|0
|8
|83
|209
|2
|10
|155
|319
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech 20, UT Martin 17
W. Illinois 29, Gardner-Webb 24
Charleston Southern 7, Tennessee St. 6
Lindenwood (Mo.) 30, SE Missouri 13
Alabama 56, E. Illinois 0
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|8
|0
|320
|105
|11
|0
|476
|128
|Ohio St.
|8
|0
|296
|68
|11
|0
|417
|84
|Oregon
|7
|1
|263
|141
|10
|1
|432
|164
|Michigan
|7
|1
|212
|153
|9
|2
|322
|197
|Southern Cal
|6
|2
|253
|192
|8
|3
|409
|259
|Washington
|5
|3
|224
|152
|8
|3
|391
|207
|Iowa
|5
|3
|213
|136
|7
|4
|307
|166
|Illinois
|4
|4
|197
|244
|7
|4
|332
|266
|Nebraska
|4
|4
|188
|212
|7
|4
|335
|236
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|159
|237
|6
|5
|262
|274
|Northwestern
|4
|4
|170
|194
|6
|5
|257
|231
|UCLA
|3
|5
|165
|264
|3
|8
|208
|372
|Penn St.
|2
|6
|209
|204
|5
|6
|341
|221
|Rutgers
|2
|6
|169
|284
|5
|6
|308
|342
|Wisconsin
|2
|6
|74
|194
|4
|7
|147
|242
|Maryland
|1
|7
|151
|247
|4
|7
|254
|280
|Michigan St.
|0
|8
|151
|261
|3
|8
|257
|331
|Purdue
|0
|8
|127
|253
|2
|9
|222
|326
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 42, Rutgers 9
Northwestern 38, Minnesota 35
Oregon 42, Southern Cal 27
Iowa 20, Michigan St. 17
Michigan 45, Maryland 20
Penn St. 37, Nebraska 10
Wisconsin 27, Illinois 10
Washington 48, UCLA 14
Friday, Nov. 28
Iowa at Nebraska, Noon
Indiana at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
Ohio St. at Michigan, Noon
Oregon at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Maryland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
UCLA at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|8
|0
|313
|141
|10
|2
|385
|230
|Villanova
|7
|1
|273
|170
|9
|2
|337
|249
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|2
|305
|186
|9
|3
|480
|333
|New Hampshire
|6
|2
|225
|169
|8
|4
|320
|256
|William & Mary
|6
|2
|262
|195
|7
|5
|354
|308
|Maine
|5
|3
|236
|192
|6
|6
|290
|291
|Elon
|4
|4
|220
|188
|6
|6
|345
|297
|Stony Brook
|4
|4
|233
|209
|6
|6
|336
|309
|Towson
|4
|4
|222
|197
|6
|6
|321
|301
|Campbell
|2
|6
|224
|248
|2
|10
|296
|430
|NC A&T
|2
|6
|182
|347
|2
|10
|246
|523
|Bryant
|1
|7
|179
|284
|3
|9
|270
|364
|Albany (NY)
|1
|7
|132
|282
|2
|10
|201
|387
|Hampton
|0
|8
|126
|324
|2
|10
|215
|440
___
Saturday’s Games
Stony Brook 35, Bryant 28
Albany (NY) 31, Monmouth (NJ) 24
Richmond 28, William & Mary 21
Rhode Island 38, Hampton 10
New Hampshire 33, Maine 27
Towson 35, Campbell 31
Villanova 34, Sacred Heart 10
Elon 55, NC A&T 17
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|1
|228
|159
|8
|3
|301
|259
|W. Kentucky
|6
|1
|206
|164
|8
|3
|323
|244
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|1
|211
|177
|7
|4
|325
|287
|Missouri St.
|5
|2
|189
|167
|7
|4
|275
|298
|FIU
|4
|3
|205
|195
|6
|5
|295
|317
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|3
|226
|155
|6
|5
|290
|226
|Delaware
|3
|4
|196
|218
|5
|6
|296
|359
|Liberty
|3
|4
|204
|188
|4
|7
|265
|270
|New Mexico St.
|2
|5
|166
|203
|4
|7
|235
|300
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|6
|172
|216
|2
|9
|238
|347
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|6
|135
|251
|2
|9
|197
|398
|UTEP
|1
|6
|156
|201
|2
|9
|249
|304
___
Saturday’s Games
Wake Forest 52, Delaware 14
Kennesaw St. 41, Missouri St. 34
Middle Tennessee 31, Sam Houston St. 17
Louisiana Tech 34, Liberty 28, OT
New Mexico St. 34, UTEP 31
FIU 27, Jacksonville St. 21
LSU 13, W. Kentucky 10
Saturday, Nov. 29
UTEP at Delaware, 1 p.m.
FIU at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Missouri St., 2 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at New Mexico St., 3 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4
|343
|315
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|246
|293
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack 27, Fordham 26
Villanova 34, Sacred Heart 10
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|6
|1
|245
|143
|9
|1
|394
|181
|Yale
|6
|1
|208
|124
|8
|2
|296
|172
|Dartmouth
|4
|3
|172
|152
|7
|3
|264
|213
|Penn
|4
|3
|189
|191
|6
|4
|271
|265
|Cornell
|3
|4
|149
|186
|4
|6
|210
|260
|Brown
|2
|5
|162
|230
|5
|5
|265
|270
|Princeton
|2
|5
|121
|136
|3
|7
|208
|244
|Columbia
|1
|6
|116
|200
|2
|8
|156
|279
___
Saturday’s Games
Yale 45, Harvard 28
Brown 35, Dartmouth 28
Columbia 29, Cornell 12
Penn 17, Princeton 6
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|6
|1
|170
|95
|7
|4
|253
|203
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|2
|198
|119
|7
|4
|283
|251
|Ohio
|5
|2
|204
|133
|7
|4
|313
|249
|Toledo
|5
|2
|230
|70
|7
|4
|358
|143
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|2
|175
|136
|6
|5
|268
|239
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|173
|181
|5
|6
|262
|251
|Akron
|4
|4
|188
|213
|5
|7
|267
|329
|Ball St.
|3
|4
|104
|180
|4
|7
|166
|313
|E. Michigan
|3
|4
|161
|167
|4
|7
|268
|326
|Kent St.
|3
|4
|175
|183
|4
|7
|220
|372
|N. Illinois
|2
|5
|133
|176
|3
|8
|174
|257
|Bowling Green
|1
|6
|115
|183
|3
|8
|201
|277
___
Tuesday’s Games
Akron 19, Bowling Green 16
Ohio 42, Umass 14
W. Michigan 35, N. Illinois 19
Wednesday’s Games
Cent. Michigan 28, Kent St. 16
Miami (Ohio) 37, Buffalo 20
Saturday’s Games
Toledo 38, Ball St. 9
Tuesday, Nov. 25
Bowling Green at Umass, 4:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 28
Ohio at Buffalo, Noon
Kent St. at N. Illinois, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 29
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, Noon
Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), Noon
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|5
|0
|191
|106
|9
|3
|381
|316
|Delaware St.
|4
|1
|119
|99
|8
|4
|387
|297
|NC Central
|3
|2
|152
|125
|8
|4
|405
|308
|Howard
|2
|3
|116
|145
|5
|7
|238
|295
|Morgan St.
|1
|4
|118
|144
|4
|8
|280
|319
|Norfolk St.
|0
|5
|111
|188
|1
|11
|251
|427
___
Saturday’s Games
NC Central 33, Morgan St. 14
SC State 28, Delaware St. 17
Howard 44, Norfolk St. 15
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|306
|116
|12
|0
|506
|140
|South Dakota
|6
|2
|214
|213
|8
|4
|300
|326
|Illinois St.
|5
|3
|243
|212
|8
|4
|367
|326
|Youngstown St.
|5
|3
|299
|259
|8
|4
|434
|360
|North Dakota
|5
|3
|251
|152
|7
|5
|417
|241
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|4
|192
|199
|8
|4
|330
|254
|S. Illinois
|4
|4
|275
|242
|7
|5
|437
|320
|Indiana St.
|1
|7
|155
|301
|3
|9
|254
|475
|N. Iowa
|1
|7
|136
|242
|3
|9
|207
|321
|Murray St.
|1
|7
|156
|291
|1
|11
|228
|463
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Illinois 37, Illinois St. 7
Murray St. 31, Indiana St. 17
Youngstown St. 35, N. Iowa 32
S. Dakota St. 34, North Dakota 31, OT
N. Dakota St. 62, St. Thomas (Minn.) 7
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|6
|1
|184
|89
|9
|2
|279
|128
|UNLV
|5
|2
|257
|207
|9
|2
|404
|320
|New Mexico
|5
|2
|190
|167
|8
|3
|312
|253
|Boise St.
|5
|2
|233
|164
|7
|4
|345
|254
|Fresno St.
|4
|3
|135
|148
|7
|4
|276
|227
|Hawaii
|4
|3
|226
|192
|7
|4
|315
|275
|Utah St.
|4
|3
|224
|192
|6
|5
|357
|314
|Wyoming
|2
|5
|118
|144
|4
|7
|185
|219
|Air Force
|2
|5
|203
|250
|3
|8
|316
|343
|Nevada
|2
|5
|134
|180
|3
|8
|194
|288
|San Jose St.
|2
|5
|162
|237
|3
|8
|243
|349
|Colorado St.
|1
|6
|140
|236
|2
|9
|201
|328
___
Friday’s Games
UNLV 38, Hawaii 10
Saturday’s Games
Nevada 13, Wyoming 7
Boise St. 49, Colorado St. 21
New Mexico 20, Air Force 3
San Diego St. 25, San Jose St. 3
Utah St. 28, Fresno St. 17
Friday, Nov. 28
Air Force at Colorado St., 3 p.m.
San Diego St. at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
UNLV at Nevada, 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|6
|1
|197
|119
|8
|4
|328
|271
|Duquesne
|5
|2
|205
|124
|7
|5
|341
|303
|LIU Brooklyn
|4
|3
|103
|80
|6
|6
|197
|226
|Wagner
|4
|3
|132
|134
|5
|7
|197
|294
|Stonehill
|3
|4
|107
|142
|4
|8
|181
|277
|Robert Morris
|2
|5
|113
|143
|3
|9
|182
|299
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|7
|76
|176
|0
|11
|115
|319
___
Saturday’s Games
LIU Brooklyn 24, Wagner 17
CCSU 35, Mercyhurst 28
Stonehill 20, St. Francis (Pa.) 10
Duquesne 20, Robert Morris 17
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|1
|0
|10
|7
|2
|9
|210
|321
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|7
|10
|5
|6
|227
|234
___
Saturday’s Games
James Madison 24, Washington St. 20
Saturday, Nov. 29
Oregon St. at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|7
|0
|237
|86
|12
|0
|406
|167
|Lafayette
|6
|1
|275
|196
|8
|4
|403
|345
|Richmond
|3
|4
|164
|174
|7
|5
|263
|272
|Georgetown
|3
|4
|134
|197
|6
|6
|253
|320
|Colgate
|3
|4
|196
|199
|5
|7
|340
|372
|Holy Cross
|3
|4
|172
|163
|3
|9
|246
|297
|Bucknell
|2
|5
|181
|256
|5
|7
|313
|409
|Fordham
|1
|6
|96
|184
|1
|11
|191
|397
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack 27, Fordham 26
Lehigh 42, Lafayette 32
Colgate 38, Bucknell 19
Richmond 28, William & Mary 21
Holy Cross 42, Georgetown 7
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|7
|1
|204
|88
|8
|3
|287
|174
|Presbyterian
|6
|2
|241
|129
|10
|2
|413
|194
|San Diego
|6
|2
|245
|148
|8
|4
|341
|292
|Dayton
|5
|3
|237
|153
|7
|4
|306
|191
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|3
|279
|127
|7
|5
|371
|246
|Butler
|4
|4
|183
|194
|6
|6
|274
|304
|Morehead St.
|4
|4
|151
|202
|6
|6
|254
|358
|Marist
|3
|5
|188
|196
|5
|7
|272
|282
|Stetson
|2
|6
|139
|303
|3
|9
|226
|469
|Davidson
|1
|7
|135
|297
|2
|10
|218
|475
|Valparaiso
|1
|7
|133
|298
|2
|10
|244
|427
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton 42, Davidson 14
San Diego 42, Stetson 8
Butler 27, Valparaiso 20
Drake 17, Morehead St. 10
Presbyterian 29, Marist 25
N. Dakota St. 62, St. Thomas (Minn.) 7
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M
|7
|0
|244
|150
|11
|0
|419
|236
|Georgia
|7
|1
|263
|175
|10
|1
|371
|191
|Mississippi
|6
|1
|228
|184
|10
|1
|409
|222
|Alabama
|6
|1
|188
|133
|9
|2
|372
|178
|Oklahoma
|5
|2
|155
|135
|9
|2
|300
|154
|Vanderbilt
|5
|2
|214
|160
|9
|2
|428
|239
|Texas
|5
|2
|201
|189
|8
|3
|328
|220
|Tennessee
|4
|3
|250
|224
|8
|3
|465
|300
|LSU
|3
|4
|140
|166
|7
|4
|249
|203
|Missouri
|3
|4
|158
|163
|7
|4
|355
|216
|Kentucky
|2
|6
|162
|227
|5
|6
|276
|276
|Florida
|2
|6
|141
|223
|3
|8
|219
|267
|Auburn
|1
|6
|128
|162
|5
|6
|301
|221
|Mississippi St.
|1
|6
|188
|265
|5
|6
|347
|312
|South Carolina
|1
|7
|145
|209
|4
|7
|258
|237
|Arkansas
|0
|7
|226
|266
|2
|9
|378
|375
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M 48, Samford 0
Oklahoma 17, Missouri 6
Georgia 35, Charlotte 3
Alabama 56, E. Illinois 0
Auburn 62, Mercer 17
Vanderbilt 45, Kentucky 17
Texas 52, Arkansas 37
South Carolina 51, Coastal Carolina 7
Tennessee 31, Florida 11
LSU 13, W. Kentucky 10
Friday, Nov. 28
Mississippi at Mississippi St., Noon
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
Clemson at South Carolina, Noon
Kentucky at Louisville, Noon
LSU at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Florida, 4:30 p.m.
Alabama at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|8
|0
|369
|168
|9
|2
|434
|259
|W. Carolina
|6
|2
|335
|236
|7
|5
|463
|402
|ETSU
|5
|3
|271
|206
|7
|5
|390
|346
|Wofford
|5
|3
|212
|125
|6
|6
|274
|207
|Furman
|4
|4
|194
|243
|6
|6
|293
|372
|Chattanooga
|4
|4
|225
|254
|5
|7
|339
|396
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|195
|198
|4
|8
|246
|322
|Samford
|1
|7
|149
|301
|1
|11
|175
|455
|VMI
|0
|8
|100
|319
|1
|11
|191
|451
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina 48, VMI 6
Texas A&M 48, Samford 0
ETSU 28, The Citadel 26
Wofford 35, Chattanooga 13
Auburn 62, Mercer 17
Clemson 45, Furman 10
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|8
|0
|309
|111
|10
|2
|427
|183
|SE Louisiana
|7
|1
|289
|106
|9
|3
|400
|213
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|5
|3
|241
|192
|9
|3
|475
|226
|Lamar
|5
|3
|186
|158
|8
|4
|272
|261
|McNeese St.
|4
|4
|170
|173
|5
|7
|282
|306
|Nicholls
|4
|4
|179
|165
|4
|8
|219
|299
|Incarnate Word
|3
|5
|196
|199
|5
|7
|308
|306
|East Texas A&M
|3
|5
|221
|278
|3
|9
|307
|478
|Houston Christian
|1
|7
|93
|258
|2
|10
|202
|363
|Northwestern St.
|0
|8
|82
|326
|1
|11
|126
|499
___
Thursday’s Games
SE Louisiana 38, Nicholls 26
Stephen F. Austin 62, Northwestern St. 14
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word 31, Houston Christian 10
McNeese St. 21, Lamar 19
UT Rio Grande Valley 33, East Texas A&M 14
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|7
|1
|342
|168
|9
|2
|451
|236
|Jackson St.
|7
|1
|295
|150
|9
|2
|373
|202
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|3
|268
|241
|6
|6
|356
|392
|Florida A&M
|4
|3
|197
|235
|5
|6
|260
|371
|Alabama A&M
|1
|7
|161
|290
|4
|8
|281
|401
|MVSU
|0
|7
|101
|284
|1
|10
|185
|433
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|7
|1
|278
|100
|9
|3
|381
|189
|Texas Southern
|5
|3
|213
|181
|6
|5
|284
|257
|Grambling St.
|4
|3
|139
|149
|7
|4
|262
|285
|Alcorn St.
|4
|4
|208
|154
|5
|7
|291
|278
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|151
|274
|4
|8
|288
|400
|Southern U.
|0
|7
|133
|260
|1
|10
|195
|406
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. 44, Ark.-Pine Bluff 13
Prairie View 59, MVSU 6
Texas Southern 24, Alabama A&M 7
Bethune-Cookman 38, Florida A&M 34
Jackson St. 27, Alcorn St. 21
Thursday, Nov. 27
Tuskegee at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Florida A&M at MVSU, 3 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|7
|0
|281
|111
|10
|1
|395
|182
|Old Dominion
|5
|2
|231
|155
|8
|3
|365
|221
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|2
|237
|211
|6
|5
|264
|348
|Georgia Southern
|3
|4
|190
|239
|5
|6
|310
|391
|Marshall
|3
|4
|243
|238
|5
|6
|350
|339
|Appalachian St.
|2
|5
|180
|234
|5
|6
|275
|328
|Georgia St.
|0
|7
|146
|235
|1
|10
|227
|427
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Miss.
|5
|2
|223
|192
|7
|4
|340
|301
|Troy
|5
|2
|192
|177
|7
|4
|274
|269
|Arkansas St.
|4
|3
|170
|167
|5
|6
|263
|299
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|3
|208
|223
|5
|6
|295
|333
|South Alabama
|3
|4
|186
|195
|4
|7
|292
|316
|Texas State
|2
|5
|239
|241
|5
|6
|384
|341
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|6
|105
|213
|3
|8
|172
|353
___
Thursday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 34, Arkansas St. 30
Saturday’s Games
James Madison 24, Washington St. 20
Old Dominion 45, Georgia Southern 10
Appalachian St. 26, Marshall 24
South Alabama 42, Southern Miss. 35
Troy 31, Georgia St. 19
South Carolina 51, Coastal Carolina 7
Texas State 31, Louisiana-Monroe 14
Saturday, Nov. 29
Georgia Southern at Marshall, 1:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Texas State, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.
Troy at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.
James Madison at Coastal Carolina, 3:45 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|7
|1
|359
|167
|11
|1
|542
|221
|Abilene Christian
|7
|1
|279
|174
|8
|4
|342
|309
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|249
|199
|7
|5
|405
|355
|West Georgia
|5
|3
|178
|189
|8
|3
|281
|233
|Austin Peay
|4
|4
|295
|263
|7
|5
|421
|328
|E. Kentucky
|3
|5
|161
|186
|5
|7
|232
|292
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|6
|199
|264
|3
|9
|294
|422
|North Alabama
|1
|7
|191
|326
|2
|10
|303
|470
|Utah Tech
|1
|7
|111
|254
|2
|10
|192
|352
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Utah 36, North Alabama 34, 2OT
E. Kentucky 33, Utah Tech 10
Abilene Christian 49, Cent. Arkansas 28
Tarleton St. 45, Austin Peay 44, OT
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|9
|2
|455
|191
|Uconn
|9
|3
|443
|310
|Umass
|0
|11
|119
|418
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ohio 42, Umass 14
Saturday’s Games
Uconn 48, FAU 45
Notre Dame 70, Syracuse 7
Tuesday, Nov. 25
Bowling Green at Umass, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
Notre Dame at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
