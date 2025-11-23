Live Radio
Home » Sports » FBC Glance

FBC Glance

The Associated Press

November 23, 2025, 2:33 AM

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Texas 6 1 330 203 10 1 509 265
Tulane 6 1 217 167 9 2 317 273
Navy 6 1 233 192 8 2 329 279
South Florida 5 2 337 191 8 3 464 277
East Carolina 5 2 236 180 7 4 360 241
Memphis 4 3 255 178 8 3 398 242
UTSA 4 3 256 207 6 5 381 328
Army 3 4 155 156 5 5 226 224
Temple 3 4 185 200 5 6 309 304
FAU 3 4 215 255 4 7 351 394
Rice 2 5 137 237 5 6 235 335
Tulsa 1 6 155 262 4 7 254 316
UAB 1 6 160 271 3 8 286 435
Charlotte 0 7 113 285 1 10 172 409

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa 26, Army 25

Georgia 35, Charlotte 3

South Florida 48, UAB 18

Uconn 48, FAU 45

UTSA 58, East Carolina 24

Tulane 37, Temple 13

North Texas 56, Rice 24

Thursday, Nov. 27

Navy at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28

Temple at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

East Carolina at FAU, Noon

UAB at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Army at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia 6 1 215 155 9 2 371 233
Pittsburgh 6 1 269 167 8 3 414 261
SMU 6 1 221 104 8 3 360 210
Georgia Tech 6 2 257 228 9 2 388 284
Miami 5 2 224 113 9 2 371 159
Duke 5 2 241 188 6 5 366 321
Wake Forest 4 3 147 162 8 3 290 209
Louisville 4 4 202 205 7 4 321 253
Clemson 4 4 234 188 6 5 316 231
California 3 4 164 217 6 5 260 283
NC State 3 4 198 233 6 5 320 327
Stanford 3 5 153 222 4 7 206 301
North Carolina 2 5 128 161 4 7 212 252
Virginia Tech 2 5 155 216 3 8 250 335
Florida St. 2 6 201 194 5 6 375 224
Syracuse 1 6 104 226 3 8 230 385
Boston College 0 7 132 266 1 10 271 381

___

Friday’s Games

NC State 21, Florida St. 11

Saturday’s Games

Miami 34, Virginia Tech 17

SMU 38, Louisville 6

Wake Forest 52, Delaware 14

Duke 32, North Carolina 25

Notre Dame 70, Syracuse 7

Clemson 45, Furman 10

Pittsburgh 42, Georgia Tech 28

Stanford 31, California 10

Friday, Nov. 28

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Clemson at South Carolina, Noon

Kentucky at Louisville, Noon

Virginia Tech at Virginia, TBA

SMU at California, TBA

Wake Forest at Duke, TBA

Miami at Pittsburgh, TBA

Boston College at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 7 1 237 176 10 1 367 192
Texas Tech 7 1 295 100 10 1 469 135
Utah 6 2 325 178 9 2 462 203
Arizona St. 6 2 197 195 8 3 289 253
Arizona 5 3 257 194 8 3 368 220
Houston 5 3 220 205 8 3 309 238
Cincinnati 5 3 237 213 7 4 358 253
Iowa St. 4 4 214 193 7 4 309 229
TCU 4 4 199 220 7 4 324 279
Kansas St. 4 4 253 224 5 6 329 306
Baylor 3 5 235 270 5 6 349 360
Kansas 3 5 208 234 5 6 316 290
UCF 2 6 152 216 5 6 271 242
West Virginia 2 6 175 277 4 7 261 321
Colorado 1 7 149 288 3 8 237 342
Oklahoma St. 0 8 115 285 1 10 157 380

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 38, Kansas 14

Arizona 41, Baylor 17

UCF 17, Oklahoma St. 14

Utah 51, Kansas St. 47

TCU 17, Houston 14

Arizona St. 42, Colorado 17

BYU 26, Cincinnati 14

Friday, Nov. 28

Utah at Kansas, Noon

Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., Noon

UCF at BYU, TBA

Houston at Baylor, TBA

Colorado at Kansas St., TBA

Cincinnati at TCU, TBA

Texas Tech at West Virginia, TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 8 0 363 110 10 2 458 206
Montana 7 1 318 201 11 1 490 282
UC Davis 6 2 252 196 8 3 343 324
Sacramento St. 5 3 291 231 7 5 405 315
Idaho St. 5 3 229 211 6 6 396 327
N. Arizona 4 4 240 234 7 5 380 375
E. Washington 4 4 180 232 5 7 281 362
Cal Poly 2 6 207 256 4 8 330 378
Idaho 2 6 207 237 4 8 302 317
N. Colorado 2 6 166 270 4 8 243 341
Weber St. 2 6 184 302 4 8 277 460
Portland St. 1 7 171 328 1 11 194 512

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado 24, Portland St. 13

Montana St. 31, Montana 28

Weber St. 48, N. Arizona 28

Idaho St. 37, Idaho 16

UC Davis 31, Sacramento St. 27

Cal Poly 43, E. Washington 34

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tennessee Tech 8 0 290 139 11 1 482 212
UT Martin 6 2 204 139 6 6 248 287
Gardner-Webb 5 3 208 188 7 5 330 357
Lindenwood (Mo.) 5 3 241 204 6 6 297 324
Charleston Southern 4 4 158 172 5 7 199 288
SE Missouri 3 5 179 198 4 8 278 361
W. Illinois 3 5 185 241 4 8 277 417
E. Illinois 2 6 142 200 3 9 210 350
Tennessee St. 0 8 83 209 2 10 155 319

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 20, UT Martin 17

W. Illinois 29, Gardner-Webb 24

Charleston Southern 7, Tennessee St. 6

Lindenwood (Mo.) 30, SE Missouri 13

Alabama 56, E. Illinois 0

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 8 0 320 105 11 0 476 128
Ohio St. 8 0 296 68 11 0 417 84
Oregon 7 1 263 141 10 1 432 164
Michigan 7 1 212 153 9 2 322 197
Southern Cal 6 2 253 192 8 3 409 259
Washington 5 3 224 152 8 3 391 207
Iowa 5 3 213 136 7 4 307 166
Illinois 4 4 197 244 7 4 332 266
Nebraska 4 4 188 212 7 4 335 236
Minnesota 4 4 159 237 6 5 262 274
Northwestern 4 4 170 194 6 5 257 231
UCLA 3 5 165 264 3 8 208 372
Penn St. 2 6 209 204 5 6 341 221
Rutgers 2 6 169 284 5 6 308 342
Wisconsin 2 6 74 194 4 7 147 242
Maryland 1 7 151 247 4 7 254 280
Michigan St. 0 8 151 261 3 8 257 331
Purdue 0 8 127 253 2 9 222 326

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 42, Rutgers 9

Northwestern 38, Minnesota 35

Oregon 42, Southern Cal 27

Iowa 20, Michigan St. 17

Michigan 45, Maryland 20

Penn St. 37, Nebraska 10

Wisconsin 27, Illinois 10

Washington 48, UCLA 14

Friday, Nov. 28

Iowa at Nebraska, Noon

Indiana at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Ohio St. at Michigan, Noon

Oregon at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Maryland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Rhode Island 8 0 313 141 10 2 385 230
Villanova 7 1 273 170 9 2 337 249
Monmouth (NJ) 6 2 305 186 9 3 480 333
New Hampshire 6 2 225 169 8 4 320 256
William & Mary 6 2 262 195 7 5 354 308
Maine 5 3 236 192 6 6 290 291
Elon 4 4 220 188 6 6 345 297
Stony Brook 4 4 233 209 6 6 336 309
Towson 4 4 222 197 6 6 321 301
Campbell 2 6 224 248 2 10 296 430
NC A&T 2 6 182 347 2 10 246 523
Bryant 1 7 179 284 3 9 270 364
Albany (NY) 1 7 132 282 2 10 201 387
Hampton 0 8 126 324 2 10 215 440

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook 35, Bryant 28

Albany (NY) 31, Monmouth (NJ) 24

Richmond 28, William & Mary 21

Rhode Island 38, Hampton 10

New Hampshire 33, Maine 27

Towson 35, Campbell 31

Villanova 34, Sacred Heart 10

Elon 55, NC A&T 17

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 6 1 228 159 8 3 301 259
W. Kentucky 6 1 206 164 8 3 323 244
Jacksonville St. 6 1 211 177 7 4 325 287
Missouri St. 5 2 189 167 7 4 275 298
FIU 4 3 205 195 6 5 295 317
Louisiana Tech 4 3 226 155 6 5 290 226
Delaware 3 4 196 218 5 6 296 359
Liberty 3 4 204 188 4 7 265 270
New Mexico St. 2 5 166 203 4 7 235 300
Middle Tennessee 1 6 172 216 2 9 238 347
Sam Houston St. 1 6 135 251 2 9 197 398
UTEP 1 6 156 201 2 9 249 304

___

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest 52, Delaware 14

Kennesaw St. 41, Missouri St. 34

Middle Tennessee 31, Sam Houston St. 17

Louisiana Tech 34, Liberty 28, OT

New Mexico St. 34, UTEP 31

FIU 27, Jacksonville St. 21

LSU 13, W. Kentucky 10

Saturday, Nov. 29

UTEP at Delaware, 1 p.m.

FIU at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Missouri St., 2 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at New Mexico St., 3 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 8 4 343 315
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 8 246 293

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack 27, Fordham 26

Villanova 34, Sacred Heart 10

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 6 1 245 143 9 1 394 181
Yale 6 1 208 124 8 2 296 172
Dartmouth 4 3 172 152 7 3 264 213
Penn 4 3 189 191 6 4 271 265
Cornell 3 4 149 186 4 6 210 260
Brown 2 5 162 230 5 5 265 270
Princeton 2 5 121 136 3 7 208 244
Columbia 1 6 116 200 2 8 156 279

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale 45, Harvard 28

Brown 35, Dartmouth 28

Columbia 29, Cornell 12

Penn 17, Princeton 6

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Michigan 6 1 170 95 7 4 253 203
Cent. Michigan 5 2 198 119 7 4 283 251
Ohio 5 2 204 133 7 4 313 249
Toledo 5 2 230 70 7 4 358 143
Miami (Ohio) 5 2 175 136 6 5 268 239
Buffalo 4 3 173 181 5 6 262 251
Akron 4 4 188 213 5 7 267 329
Ball St. 3 4 104 180 4 7 166 313
E. Michigan 3 4 161 167 4 7 268 326
Kent St. 3 4 175 183 4 7 220 372
N. Illinois 2 5 133 176 3 8 174 257
Bowling Green 1 6 115 183 3 8 201 277

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 19, Bowling Green 16

Ohio 42, Umass 14

W. Michigan 35, N. Illinois 19

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 28, Kent St. 16

Miami (Ohio) 37, Buffalo 20

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 38, Ball St. 9

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Bowling Green at Umass, 4:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28

Ohio at Buffalo, Noon

Kent St. at N. Illinois, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 29

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, Noon

Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SC State 5 0 191 106 9 3 381 316
Delaware St. 4 1 119 99 8 4 387 297
NC Central 3 2 152 125 8 4 405 308
Howard 2 3 116 145 5 7 238 295
Morgan St. 1 4 118 144 4 8 280 319
Norfolk St. 0 5 111 188 1 11 251 427

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central 33, Morgan St. 14

SC State 28, Delaware St. 17

Howard 44, Norfolk St. 15

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 8 0 306 116 12 0 506 140
South Dakota 6 2 214 213 8 4 300 326
Illinois St. 5 3 243 212 8 4 367 326
Youngstown St. 5 3 299 259 8 4 434 360
North Dakota 5 3 251 152 7 5 417 241
S. Dakota St. 4 4 192 199 8 4 330 254
S. Illinois 4 4 275 242 7 5 437 320
Indiana St. 1 7 155 301 3 9 254 475
N. Iowa 1 7 136 242 3 9 207 321
Murray St. 1 7 156 291 1 11 228 463

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Illinois 37, Illinois St. 7

Murray St. 31, Indiana St. 17

Youngstown St. 35, N. Iowa 32

S. Dakota St. 34, North Dakota 31, OT

N. Dakota St. 62, St. Thomas (Minn.) 7

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 6 1 184 89 9 2 279 128
UNLV 5 2 257 207 9 2 404 320
New Mexico 5 2 190 167 8 3 312 253
Boise St. 5 2 233 164 7 4 345 254
Fresno St. 4 3 135 148 7 4 276 227
Hawaii 4 3 226 192 7 4 315 275
Utah St. 4 3 224 192 6 5 357 314
Wyoming 2 5 118 144 4 7 185 219
Air Force 2 5 203 250 3 8 316 343
Nevada 2 5 134 180 3 8 194 288
San Jose St. 2 5 162 237 3 8 243 349
Colorado St. 1 6 140 236 2 9 201 328

___

Friday’s Games

UNLV 38, Hawaii 10

Saturday’s Games

Nevada 13, Wyoming 7

Boise St. 49, Colorado St. 21

New Mexico 20, Air Force 3

San Diego St. 25, San Jose St. 3

Utah St. 28, Fresno St. 17

Friday, Nov. 28

Air Force at Colorado St., 3 p.m.

San Diego St. at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

UNLV at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 6 1 197 119 8 4 328 271
Duquesne 5 2 205 124 7 5 341 303
LIU Brooklyn 4 3 103 80 6 6 197 226
Wagner 4 3 132 134 5 7 197 294
Stonehill 3 4 107 142 4 8 181 277
Robert Morris 2 5 113 143 3 9 182 299
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 7 76 176 0 11 115 319

___

Saturday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn 24, Wagner 17

CCSU 35, Mercyhurst 28

Stonehill 20, St. Francis (Pa.) 10

Duquesne 20, Robert Morris 17

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon St. 1 0 10 7 2 9 210 321
Washington St. 0 1 7 10 5 6 227 234

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 24, Washington St. 20

Saturday, Nov. 29

Oregon St. at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lehigh 7 0 237 86 12 0 406 167
Lafayette 6 1 275 196 8 4 403 345
Richmond 3 4 164 174 7 5 263 272
Georgetown 3 4 134 197 6 6 253 320
Colgate 3 4 196 199 5 7 340 372
Holy Cross 3 4 172 163 3 9 246 297
Bucknell 2 5 181 256 5 7 313 409
Fordham 1 6 96 184 1 11 191 397

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack 27, Fordham 26

Lehigh 42, Lafayette 32

Colgate 38, Bucknell 19

Richmond 28, William & Mary 21

Holy Cross 42, Georgetown 7

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Drake 7 1 204 88 8 3 287 174
Presbyterian 6 2 241 129 10 2 413 194
San Diego 6 2 245 148 8 4 341 292
Dayton 5 3 237 153 7 4 306 191
St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 3 279 127 7 5 371 246
Butler 4 4 183 194 6 6 274 304
Morehead St. 4 4 151 202 6 6 254 358
Marist 3 5 188 196 5 7 272 282
Stetson 2 6 139 303 3 9 226 469
Davidson 1 7 135 297 2 10 218 475
Valparaiso 1 7 133 298 2 10 244 427

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 42, Davidson 14

San Diego 42, Stetson 8

Butler 27, Valparaiso 20

Drake 17, Morehead St. 10

Presbyterian 29, Marist 25

N. Dakota St. 62, St. Thomas (Minn.) 7

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas A&M 7 0 244 150 11 0 419 236
Georgia 7 1 263 175 10 1 371 191
Mississippi 6 1 228 184 10 1 409 222
Alabama 6 1 188 133 9 2 372 178
Oklahoma 5 2 155 135 9 2 300 154
Vanderbilt 5 2 214 160 9 2 428 239
Texas 5 2 201 189 8 3 328 220
Tennessee 4 3 250 224 8 3 465 300
LSU 3 4 140 166 7 4 249 203
Missouri 3 4 158 163 7 4 355 216
Kentucky 2 6 162 227 5 6 276 276
Florida 2 6 141 223 3 8 219 267
Auburn 1 6 128 162 5 6 301 221
Mississippi St. 1 6 188 265 5 6 347 312
South Carolina 1 7 145 209 4 7 258 237
Arkansas 0 7 226 266 2 9 378 375

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 48, Samford 0

Oklahoma 17, Missouri 6

Georgia 35, Charlotte 3

Alabama 56, E. Illinois 0

Auburn 62, Mercer 17

Vanderbilt 45, Kentucky 17

Texas 52, Arkansas 37

South Carolina 51, Coastal Carolina 7

Tennessee 31, Florida 11

LSU 13, W. Kentucky 10

Friday, Nov. 28

Mississippi at Mississippi St., Noon

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Clemson at South Carolina, Noon

Kentucky at Louisville, Noon

LSU at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 4:30 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 8 0 369 168 9 2 434 259
W. Carolina 6 2 335 236 7 5 463 402
ETSU 5 3 271 206 7 5 390 346
Wofford 5 3 212 125 6 6 274 207
Furman 4 4 194 243 6 6 293 372
Chattanooga 4 4 225 254 5 7 339 396
The Citadel 3 5 195 198 4 8 246 322
Samford 1 7 149 301 1 11 175 455
VMI 0 8 100 319 1 11 191 451

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina 48, VMI 6

Texas A&M 48, Samford 0

ETSU 28, The Citadel 26

Wofford 35, Chattanooga 13

Auburn 62, Mercer 17

Clemson 45, Furman 10

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stephen F. Austin 8 0 309 111 10 2 427 183
SE Louisiana 7 1 289 106 9 3 400 213
UT Rio Grande Valley 5 3 241 192 9 3 475 226
Lamar 5 3 186 158 8 4 272 261
McNeese St. 4 4 170 173 5 7 282 306
Nicholls 4 4 179 165 4 8 219 299
Incarnate Word 3 5 196 199 5 7 308 306
East Texas A&M 3 5 221 278 3 9 307 478
Houston Christian 1 7 93 258 2 10 202 363
Northwestern St. 0 8 82 326 1 11 126 499

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Louisiana 38, Nicholls 26

Stephen F. Austin 62, Northwestern St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 31, Houston Christian 10

McNeese St. 21, Lamar 19

UT Rio Grande Valley 33, East Texas A&M 14

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama St. 7 1 342 168 9 2 451 236
Jackson St. 7 1 295 150 9 2 373 202
Bethune-Cookman 5 3 268 241 6 6 356 392
Florida A&M 4 3 197 235 5 6 260 371
Alabama A&M 1 7 161 290 4 8 281 401
MVSU 0 7 101 284 1 10 185 433

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 7 1 278 100 9 3 381 189
Texas Southern 5 3 213 181 6 5 284 257
Grambling St. 4 3 139 149 7 4 262 285
Alcorn St. 4 4 208 154 5 7 291 278
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 151 274 4 8 288 400
Southern U. 0 7 133 260 1 10 195 406

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. 44, Ark.-Pine Bluff 13

Prairie View 59, MVSU 6

Texas Southern 24, Alabama A&M 7

Bethune-Cookman 38, Florida A&M 34

Jackson St. 27, Alcorn St. 21

Thursday, Nov. 27

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at MVSU, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 7 0 281 111 10 1 395 182
Old Dominion 5 2 231 155 8 3 365 221
Coastal Carolina 5 2 237 211 6 5 264 348
Georgia Southern 3 4 190 239 5 6 310 391
Marshall 3 4 243 238 5 6 350 339
Appalachian St. 2 5 180 234 5 6 275 328
Georgia St. 0 7 146 235 1 10 227 427

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Miss. 5 2 223 192 7 4 340 301
Troy 5 2 192 177 7 4 274 269
Arkansas St. 4 3 170 167 5 6 263 299
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 3 208 223 5 6 295 333
South Alabama 3 4 186 195 4 7 292 316
Texas State 2 5 239 241 5 6 384 341
Louisiana-Monroe 1 6 105 213 3 8 172 353

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 34, Arkansas St. 30

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 24, Washington St. 20

Old Dominion 45, Georgia Southern 10

Appalachian St. 26, Marshall 24

South Alabama 42, Southern Miss. 35

Troy 31, Georgia St. 19

South Carolina 51, Coastal Carolina 7

Texas State 31, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Saturday, Nov. 29

Georgia Southern at Marshall, 1:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.

Troy at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Coastal Carolina, 3:45 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 7 1 359 167 11 1 542 221
Abilene Christian 7 1 279 174 8 4 342 309
S. Utah 6 2 249 199 7 5 405 355
West Georgia 5 3 178 189 8 3 281 233
Austin Peay 4 4 295 263 7 5 421 328
E. Kentucky 3 5 161 186 5 7 232 292
Cent. Arkansas 2 6 199 264 3 9 294 422
North Alabama 1 7 191 326 2 10 303 470
Utah Tech 1 7 111 254 2 10 192 352

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 36, North Alabama 34, 2OT

E. Kentucky 33, Utah Tech 10

Abilene Christian 49, Cent. Arkansas 28

Tarleton St. 45, Austin Peay 44, OT

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 9 2 455 191
Uconn 9 3 443 310
Umass 0 11 119 418

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio 42, Umass 14

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 48, FAU 45

Notre Dame 70, Syracuse 7

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Bowling Green at Umass, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Notre Dame at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up