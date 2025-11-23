FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 6 1…

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 6 1 330 203 10 1 509 265 Tulane 6 1 217 167 9 2 317 273 Navy 6 1 233 192 8 2 329 279 South Florida 5 2 337 191 8 3 464 277 East Carolina 5 2 236 180 7 4 360 241 Memphis 4 3 255 178 8 3 398 242 UTSA 4 3 256 207 6 5 381 328 Army 3 4 155 156 5 5 226 224 Temple 3 4 185 200 5 6 309 304 FAU 3 4 215 255 4 7 351 394 Rice 2 5 137 237 5 6 235 335 Tulsa 1 6 155 262 4 7 254 316 UAB 1 6 160 271 3 8 286 435 Charlotte 0 7 113 285 1 10 172 409

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa 26, Army 25

Georgia 35, Charlotte 3

South Florida 48, UAB 18

Uconn 48, FAU 45

UTSA 58, East Carolina 24

Tulane 37, Temple 13

North Texas 56, Rice 24

Thursday, Nov. 27

Navy at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28

Temple at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

East Carolina at FAU, Noon

UAB at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Army at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 6 1 215 155 9 2 371 233 Pittsburgh 6 1 269 167 8 3 414 261 SMU 6 1 221 104 8 3 360 210 Georgia Tech 6 2 257 228 9 2 388 284 Miami 5 2 224 113 9 2 371 159 Duke 5 2 241 188 6 5 366 321 Wake Forest 4 3 147 162 8 3 290 209 Louisville 4 4 202 205 7 4 321 253 Clemson 4 4 234 188 6 5 316 231 California 3 4 164 217 6 5 260 283 NC State 3 4 198 233 6 5 320 327 Stanford 3 5 153 222 4 7 206 301 North Carolina 2 5 128 161 4 7 212 252 Virginia Tech 2 5 155 216 3 8 250 335 Florida St. 2 6 201 194 5 6 375 224 Syracuse 1 6 104 226 3 8 230 385 Boston College 0 7 132 266 1 10 271 381

___

Friday’s Games

NC State 21, Florida St. 11

Saturday’s Games

Miami 34, Virginia Tech 17

SMU 38, Louisville 6

Wake Forest 52, Delaware 14

Duke 32, North Carolina 25

Notre Dame 70, Syracuse 7

Clemson 45, Furman 10

Pittsburgh 42, Georgia Tech 28

Stanford 31, California 10

Friday, Nov. 28

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Clemson at South Carolina, Noon

Kentucky at Louisville, Noon

Virginia Tech at Virginia, TBA

SMU at California, TBA

Wake Forest at Duke, TBA

Miami at Pittsburgh, TBA

Boston College at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 7 1 237 176 10 1 367 192 Texas Tech 7 1 295 100 10 1 469 135 Utah 6 2 325 178 9 2 462 203 Arizona St. 6 2 197 195 8 3 289 253 Arizona 5 3 257 194 8 3 368 220 Houston 5 3 220 205 8 3 309 238 Cincinnati 5 3 237 213 7 4 358 253 Iowa St. 4 4 214 193 7 4 309 229 TCU 4 4 199 220 7 4 324 279 Kansas St. 4 4 253 224 5 6 329 306 Baylor 3 5 235 270 5 6 349 360 Kansas 3 5 208 234 5 6 316 290 UCF 2 6 152 216 5 6 271 242 West Virginia 2 6 175 277 4 7 261 321 Colorado 1 7 149 288 3 8 237 342 Oklahoma St. 0 8 115 285 1 10 157 380

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 38, Kansas 14

Arizona 41, Baylor 17

UCF 17, Oklahoma St. 14

Utah 51, Kansas St. 47

TCU 17, Houston 14

Arizona St. 42, Colorado 17

BYU 26, Cincinnati 14

Friday, Nov. 28

Utah at Kansas, Noon

Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., Noon

UCF at BYU, TBA

Houston at Baylor, TBA

Colorado at Kansas St., TBA

Cincinnati at TCU, TBA

Texas Tech at West Virginia, TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 8 0 363 110 10 2 458 206 Montana 7 1 318 201 11 1 490 282 UC Davis 6 2 252 196 8 3 343 324 Sacramento St. 5 3 291 231 7 5 405 315 Idaho St. 5 3 229 211 6 6 396 327 N. Arizona 4 4 240 234 7 5 380 375 E. Washington 4 4 180 232 5 7 281 362 Cal Poly 2 6 207 256 4 8 330 378 Idaho 2 6 207 237 4 8 302 317 N. Colorado 2 6 166 270 4 8 243 341 Weber St. 2 6 184 302 4 8 277 460 Portland St. 1 7 171 328 1 11 194 512

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado 24, Portland St. 13

Montana St. 31, Montana 28

Weber St. 48, N. Arizona 28

Idaho St. 37, Idaho 16

UC Davis 31, Sacramento St. 27

Cal Poly 43, E. Washington 34

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 8 0 290 139 11 1 482 212 UT Martin 6 2 204 139 6 6 248 287 Gardner-Webb 5 3 208 188 7 5 330 357 Lindenwood (Mo.) 5 3 241 204 6 6 297 324 Charleston Southern 4 4 158 172 5 7 199 288 SE Missouri 3 5 179 198 4 8 278 361 W. Illinois 3 5 185 241 4 8 277 417 E. Illinois 2 6 142 200 3 9 210 350 Tennessee St. 0 8 83 209 2 10 155 319

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 20, UT Martin 17

W. Illinois 29, Gardner-Webb 24

Charleston Southern 7, Tennessee St. 6

Lindenwood (Mo.) 30, SE Missouri 13

Alabama 56, E. Illinois 0

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 8 0 320 105 11 0 476 128 Ohio St. 8 0 296 68 11 0 417 84 Oregon 7 1 263 141 10 1 432 164 Michigan 7 1 212 153 9 2 322 197 Southern Cal 6 2 253 192 8 3 409 259 Washington 5 3 224 152 8 3 391 207 Iowa 5 3 213 136 7 4 307 166 Illinois 4 4 197 244 7 4 332 266 Nebraska 4 4 188 212 7 4 335 236 Minnesota 4 4 159 237 6 5 262 274 Northwestern 4 4 170 194 6 5 257 231 UCLA 3 5 165 264 3 8 208 372 Penn St. 2 6 209 204 5 6 341 221 Rutgers 2 6 169 284 5 6 308 342 Wisconsin 2 6 74 194 4 7 147 242 Maryland 1 7 151 247 4 7 254 280 Michigan St. 0 8 151 261 3 8 257 331 Purdue 0 8 127 253 2 9 222 326

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 42, Rutgers 9

Northwestern 38, Minnesota 35

Oregon 42, Southern Cal 27

Iowa 20, Michigan St. 17

Michigan 45, Maryland 20

Penn St. 37, Nebraska 10

Wisconsin 27, Illinois 10

Washington 48, UCLA 14

Friday, Nov. 28

Iowa at Nebraska, Noon

Indiana at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Ohio St. at Michigan, Noon

Oregon at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Maryland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 8 0 313 141 10 2 385 230 Villanova 7 1 273 170 9 2 337 249 Monmouth (NJ) 6 2 305 186 9 3 480 333 New Hampshire 6 2 225 169 8 4 320 256 William & Mary 6 2 262 195 7 5 354 308 Maine 5 3 236 192 6 6 290 291 Elon 4 4 220 188 6 6 345 297 Stony Brook 4 4 233 209 6 6 336 309 Towson 4 4 222 197 6 6 321 301 Campbell 2 6 224 248 2 10 296 430 NC A&T 2 6 182 347 2 10 246 523 Bryant 1 7 179 284 3 9 270 364 Albany (NY) 1 7 132 282 2 10 201 387 Hampton 0 8 126 324 2 10 215 440

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook 35, Bryant 28

Albany (NY) 31, Monmouth (NJ) 24

Richmond 28, William & Mary 21

Rhode Island 38, Hampton 10

New Hampshire 33, Maine 27

Towson 35, Campbell 31

Villanova 34, Sacred Heart 10

Elon 55, NC A&T 17

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 6 1 228 159 8 3 301 259 W. Kentucky 6 1 206 164 8 3 323 244 Jacksonville St. 6 1 211 177 7 4 325 287 Missouri St. 5 2 189 167 7 4 275 298 FIU 4 3 205 195 6 5 295 317 Louisiana Tech 4 3 226 155 6 5 290 226 Delaware 3 4 196 218 5 6 296 359 Liberty 3 4 204 188 4 7 265 270 New Mexico St. 2 5 166 203 4 7 235 300 Middle Tennessee 1 6 172 216 2 9 238 347 Sam Houston St. 1 6 135 251 2 9 197 398 UTEP 1 6 156 201 2 9 249 304

___

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest 52, Delaware 14

Kennesaw St. 41, Missouri St. 34

Middle Tennessee 31, Sam Houston St. 17

Louisiana Tech 34, Liberty 28, OT

New Mexico St. 34, UTEP 31

FIU 27, Jacksonville St. 21

LSU 13, W. Kentucky 10

Saturday, Nov. 29

UTEP at Delaware, 1 p.m.

FIU at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Missouri St., 2 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at New Mexico St., 3 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 8 4 343 315 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 8 246 293

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack 27, Fordham 26

Villanova 34, Sacred Heart 10

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 6 1 245 143 9 1 394 181 Yale 6 1 208 124 8 2 296 172 Dartmouth 4 3 172 152 7 3 264 213 Penn 4 3 189 191 6 4 271 265 Cornell 3 4 149 186 4 6 210 260 Brown 2 5 162 230 5 5 265 270 Princeton 2 5 121 136 3 7 208 244 Columbia 1 6 116 200 2 8 156 279

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale 45, Harvard 28

Brown 35, Dartmouth 28

Columbia 29, Cornell 12

Penn 17, Princeton 6

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 6 1 170 95 7 4 253 203 Cent. Michigan 5 2 198 119 7 4 283 251 Ohio 5 2 204 133 7 4 313 249 Toledo 5 2 230 70 7 4 358 143 Miami (Ohio) 5 2 175 136 6 5 268 239 Buffalo 4 3 173 181 5 6 262 251 Akron 4 4 188 213 5 7 267 329 Ball St. 3 4 104 180 4 7 166 313 E. Michigan 3 4 161 167 4 7 268 326 Kent St. 3 4 175 183 4 7 220 372 N. Illinois 2 5 133 176 3 8 174 257 Bowling Green 1 6 115 183 3 8 201 277

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 19, Bowling Green 16

Ohio 42, Umass 14

W. Michigan 35, N. Illinois 19

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 28, Kent St. 16

Miami (Ohio) 37, Buffalo 20

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 38, Ball St. 9

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Bowling Green at Umass, 4:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28

Ohio at Buffalo, Noon

Kent St. at N. Illinois, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 29

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, Noon

Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 5 0 191 106 9 3 381 316 Delaware St. 4 1 119 99 8 4 387 297 NC Central 3 2 152 125 8 4 405 308 Howard 2 3 116 145 5 7 238 295 Morgan St. 1 4 118 144 4 8 280 319 Norfolk St. 0 5 111 188 1 11 251 427

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central 33, Morgan St. 14

SC State 28, Delaware St. 17

Howard 44, Norfolk St. 15

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 8 0 306 116 12 0 506 140 South Dakota 6 2 214 213 8 4 300 326 Illinois St. 5 3 243 212 8 4 367 326 Youngstown St. 5 3 299 259 8 4 434 360 North Dakota 5 3 251 152 7 5 417 241 S. Dakota St. 4 4 192 199 8 4 330 254 S. Illinois 4 4 275 242 7 5 437 320 Indiana St. 1 7 155 301 3 9 254 475 N. Iowa 1 7 136 242 3 9 207 321 Murray St. 1 7 156 291 1 11 228 463

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Illinois 37, Illinois St. 7

Murray St. 31, Indiana St. 17

Youngstown St. 35, N. Iowa 32

S. Dakota St. 34, North Dakota 31, OT

N. Dakota St. 62, St. Thomas (Minn.) 7

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 6 1 184 89 9 2 279 128 UNLV 5 2 257 207 9 2 404 320 New Mexico 5 2 190 167 8 3 312 253 Boise St. 5 2 233 164 7 4 345 254 Fresno St. 4 3 135 148 7 4 276 227 Hawaii 4 3 226 192 7 4 315 275 Utah St. 4 3 224 192 6 5 357 314 Wyoming 2 5 118 144 4 7 185 219 Air Force 2 5 203 250 3 8 316 343 Nevada 2 5 134 180 3 8 194 288 San Jose St. 2 5 162 237 3 8 243 349 Colorado St. 1 6 140 236 2 9 201 328

___

Friday’s Games

UNLV 38, Hawaii 10

Saturday’s Games

Nevada 13, Wyoming 7

Boise St. 49, Colorado St. 21

New Mexico 20, Air Force 3

San Diego St. 25, San Jose St. 3

Utah St. 28, Fresno St. 17

Friday, Nov. 28

Air Force at Colorado St., 3 p.m.

San Diego St. at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

UNLV at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 6 1 197 119 8 4 328 271 Duquesne 5 2 205 124 7 5 341 303 LIU Brooklyn 4 3 103 80 6 6 197 226 Wagner 4 3 132 134 5 7 197 294 Stonehill 3 4 107 142 4 8 181 277 Robert Morris 2 5 113 143 3 9 182 299 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 7 76 176 0 11 115 319

___

Saturday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn 24, Wagner 17

CCSU 35, Mercyhurst 28

Stonehill 20, St. Francis (Pa.) 10

Duquesne 20, Robert Morris 17

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon St. 1 0 10 7 2 9 210 321 Washington St. 0 1 7 10 5 6 227 234

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 24, Washington St. 20

Saturday, Nov. 29

Oregon St. at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 7 0 237 86 12 0 406 167 Lafayette 6 1 275 196 8 4 403 345 Richmond 3 4 164 174 7 5 263 272 Georgetown 3 4 134 197 6 6 253 320 Colgate 3 4 196 199 5 7 340 372 Holy Cross 3 4 172 163 3 9 246 297 Bucknell 2 5 181 256 5 7 313 409 Fordham 1 6 96 184 1 11 191 397

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack 27, Fordham 26

Lehigh 42, Lafayette 32

Colgate 38, Bucknell 19

Richmond 28, William & Mary 21

Holy Cross 42, Georgetown 7

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 7 1 204 88 8 3 287 174 Presbyterian 6 2 241 129 10 2 413 194 San Diego 6 2 245 148 8 4 341 292 Dayton 5 3 237 153 7 4 306 191 St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 3 279 127 7 5 371 246 Butler 4 4 183 194 6 6 274 304 Morehead St. 4 4 151 202 6 6 254 358 Marist 3 5 188 196 5 7 272 282 Stetson 2 6 139 303 3 9 226 469 Davidson 1 7 135 297 2 10 218 475 Valparaiso 1 7 133 298 2 10 244 427

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 42, Davidson 14

San Diego 42, Stetson 8

Butler 27, Valparaiso 20

Drake 17, Morehead St. 10

Presbyterian 29, Marist 25

N. Dakota St. 62, St. Thomas (Minn.) 7

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas A&M 7 0 244 150 11 0 419 236 Georgia 7 1 263 175 10 1 371 191 Mississippi 6 1 228 184 10 1 409 222 Alabama 6 1 188 133 9 2 372 178 Oklahoma 5 2 155 135 9 2 300 154 Vanderbilt 5 2 214 160 9 2 428 239 Texas 5 2 201 189 8 3 328 220 Tennessee 4 3 250 224 8 3 465 300 LSU 3 4 140 166 7 4 249 203 Missouri 3 4 158 163 7 4 355 216 Kentucky 2 6 162 227 5 6 276 276 Florida 2 6 141 223 3 8 219 267 Auburn 1 6 128 162 5 6 301 221 Mississippi St. 1 6 188 265 5 6 347 312 South Carolina 1 7 145 209 4 7 258 237 Arkansas 0 7 226 266 2 9 378 375

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 48, Samford 0

Oklahoma 17, Missouri 6

Georgia 35, Charlotte 3

Alabama 56, E. Illinois 0

Auburn 62, Mercer 17

Vanderbilt 45, Kentucky 17

Texas 52, Arkansas 37

South Carolina 51, Coastal Carolina 7

Tennessee 31, Florida 11

LSU 13, W. Kentucky 10

Friday, Nov. 28

Mississippi at Mississippi St., Noon

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Clemson at South Carolina, Noon

Kentucky at Louisville, Noon

LSU at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 4:30 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 8 0 369 168 9 2 434 259 W. Carolina 6 2 335 236 7 5 463 402 ETSU 5 3 271 206 7 5 390 346 Wofford 5 3 212 125 6 6 274 207 Furman 4 4 194 243 6 6 293 372 Chattanooga 4 4 225 254 5 7 339 396 The Citadel 3 5 195 198 4 8 246 322 Samford 1 7 149 301 1 11 175 455 VMI 0 8 100 319 1 11 191 451

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina 48, VMI 6

Texas A&M 48, Samford 0

ETSU 28, The Citadel 26

Wofford 35, Chattanooga 13

Auburn 62, Mercer 17

Clemson 45, Furman 10

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stephen F. Austin 8 0 309 111 10 2 427 183 SE Louisiana 7 1 289 106 9 3 400 213 UT Rio Grande Valley 5 3 241 192 9 3 475 226 Lamar 5 3 186 158 8 4 272 261 McNeese St. 4 4 170 173 5 7 282 306 Nicholls 4 4 179 165 4 8 219 299 Incarnate Word 3 5 196 199 5 7 308 306 East Texas A&M 3 5 221 278 3 9 307 478 Houston Christian 1 7 93 258 2 10 202 363 Northwestern St. 0 8 82 326 1 11 126 499

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Louisiana 38, Nicholls 26

Stephen F. Austin 62, Northwestern St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 31, Houston Christian 10

McNeese St. 21, Lamar 19

UT Rio Grande Valley 33, East Texas A&M 14

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 7 1 342 168 9 2 451 236 Jackson St. 7 1 295 150 9 2 373 202 Bethune-Cookman 5 3 268 241 6 6 356 392 Florida A&M 4 3 197 235 5 6 260 371 Alabama A&M 1 7 161 290 4 8 281 401 MVSU 0 7 101 284 1 10 185 433

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 7 1 278 100 9 3 381 189 Texas Southern 5 3 213 181 6 5 284 257 Grambling St. 4 3 139 149 7 4 262 285 Alcorn St. 4 4 208 154 5 7 291 278 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 151 274 4 8 288 400 Southern U. 0 7 133 260 1 10 195 406

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. 44, Ark.-Pine Bluff 13

Prairie View 59, MVSU 6

Texas Southern 24, Alabama A&M 7

Bethune-Cookman 38, Florida A&M 34

Jackson St. 27, Alcorn St. 21

Thursday, Nov. 27

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at MVSU, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 7 0 281 111 10 1 395 182 Old Dominion 5 2 231 155 8 3 365 221 Coastal Carolina 5 2 237 211 6 5 264 348 Georgia Southern 3 4 190 239 5 6 310 391 Marshall 3 4 243 238 5 6 350 339 Appalachian St. 2 5 180 234 5 6 275 328 Georgia St. 0 7 146 235 1 10 227 427

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Miss. 5 2 223 192 7 4 340 301 Troy 5 2 192 177 7 4 274 269 Arkansas St. 4 3 170 167 5 6 263 299 Louisiana-Lafayette 4 3 208 223 5 6 295 333 South Alabama 3 4 186 195 4 7 292 316 Texas State 2 5 239 241 5 6 384 341 Louisiana-Monroe 1 6 105 213 3 8 172 353

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 34, Arkansas St. 30

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 24, Washington St. 20

Old Dominion 45, Georgia Southern 10

Appalachian St. 26, Marshall 24

South Alabama 42, Southern Miss. 35

Troy 31, Georgia St. 19

South Carolina 51, Coastal Carolina 7

Texas State 31, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Saturday, Nov. 29

Georgia Southern at Marshall, 1:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.

Troy at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Coastal Carolina, 3:45 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 7 1 359 167 11 1 542 221 Abilene Christian 7 1 279 174 8 4 342 309 S. Utah 6 2 249 199 7 5 405 355 West Georgia 5 3 178 189 8 3 281 233 Austin Peay 4 4 295 263 7 5 421 328 E. Kentucky 3 5 161 186 5 7 232 292 Cent. Arkansas 2 6 199 264 3 9 294 422 North Alabama 1 7 191 326 2 10 303 470 Utah Tech 1 7 111 254 2 10 192 352

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 36, North Alabama 34, 2OT

E. Kentucky 33, Utah Tech 10

Abilene Christian 49, Cent. Arkansas 28

Tarleton St. 45, Austin Peay 44, OT

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 9 2 455 191 Uconn 9 3 443 310 Umass 0 11 119 418

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio 42, Umass 14

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 48, FAU 45

Notre Dame 70, Syracuse 7

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Bowling Green at Umass, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Notre Dame at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

