Du Toit on Springboks-dominated shortlist for best men’s rugby player in 2025

DUBLIN (AP) — Springboks flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit could join All Blacks greats Dan Carter and Richie McCaw as a three-time winner of the world player of the year award in men’s rugby after being included on the shortlist for the 2025 accolade.

Du Toit was on the shortlist with South Africa teammates Malcolm Marx and Ox Nché, and France winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

The winner will be announced on Saturday.

Du Toit won the award in 2019 and 2024. They are the only years he has made the shortlist.

Carter and McCaw are the only players with three player-of-the-year awards in the 15-man category. Du Toit and New Zealand back Beauden Barrett have each won it twice.

The best women’s player for 2025 was announced by World Rugby after the recent World Cup in England. It went to Canada goalkicking lock Sophie de Goede.

Breakthrough award

The four men’s players up for the breakthrough player of the year are New Zealand lock Fabian Holland, South Africa center Ethan Hooker, England back-rower Henry Pollock and Australia center Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii.

