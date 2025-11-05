Dana White contacts FBI over suspicious betting patterns for UFC fight

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC President and CEO Dana White said he contacted the FBI regarding a match at UFC…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC President and CEO Dana White said he contacted the FBI regarding a match at UFC Fight Night 263 that involved unusual betting patterns and that the bout is under federal investigation.

White told TMZ on Tuesday that he was tipped off by IC360, which monitors betting action for the UFC, that there were strange patterns regarding the featherweight bout on Saturday night between Isaac Dulgarian and Yadier del Valle at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Dulgarian ended up losing the fight in the first round.

Dulgarian went from a -250 favorite on the day of the fight to -150, prompting multiple sportsbooks to remove that bout from their betting menus. White said after hearing from IC360, he contacted the fighter and his attorney and asked Dulgarian if he was injured, was in debt or if anyone approached him to throw the match.

“The kid said, ‘No, absolutely not. I’m going to kill this guy,’” White said in the TMZ interview. “So we said, ‘OK.’ The fight plays out and first-round finish by a rear-naked choke. Literally, the first thing we did was call the FBI.”

White said he spoke with the FBI twice on Tuesday, including with director Kash Patel.

White was not available to comment to The Associated Press on Wednesday. The UFC instead referred the AP to his interview with TMZ. The FBI did not comment on the developments.

Dulgarian’s agent, Jason House, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

It was the first time Dulgarian (7-2) had not gone the distance in a loss.

The UFC also released Dulgarian, whose contract was up, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. That person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because there has been no official announcement.

“I’m not saying this kid’s guilty,” White said. “There’s no proof that he’s done this yet. But I can tell you this, it doesn’t look good. It definitely doesn’t look good.”

The UFC is the world’s most popular mixed-martial arts organization and it regularly draws sports stars and other celebrities to its major events. The most high-profile fan is President Donald Trump, a longtime supporter of the UFC and a friend of White’s.

The investigation revealed by White is the second betting scandal to hit the UFC in three years. Featherweight Darrick Minner also was let go by the organization after a first-round loss in 2022 to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke following unusual betting patterns. The Nevada Athletic Commission suspended Minner and his coach, James Krause.

White said he gets a report from IC360 after each fight.

“We’re watching every single fight that happens in the UFC,” White said.

The UFC investigation follows on the heels of another high-profile gambling probe related to the world of sports.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups were among more than 30 people arrested last month in that case.

Rozier was accused of providing inside information to gamblers and of purposely leaving a 2023 game early while playing for Charlotte so that proposition wagers would pay off for those betting the low side.

Billups was charged with helping rig high-stakes card games that involved organized-crime figures.

