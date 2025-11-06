Blues take road losing streak into game against the Sabres

St. Louis Blues (4-8-2, in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-4-4, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Thursday,…

St. Louis Blues (4-8-2, in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-4-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -133, Blues +111; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues will attempt to break a four-game road slide when they play the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo has gone 5-2-2 in home games and 5-4-4 overall. The Sabres have committed 60 total penalties (4.6 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

St. Louis has a 2-4-0 record on the road and a 4-8-2 record overall. The Blues are 1-3-0 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Dahlin has one goal and eight assists for the Sabres. Josh Doan has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Pius Suter has five goals and four assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-1-4, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blues: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

