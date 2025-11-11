Blackhawks bring win streak into home matchup with the Devils

New Jersey Devils (11-4-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-5-3, in the Central Division) Chicago; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.…

New Jersey Devils (11-4-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-5-3, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the New Jersey Devils with a three winning streak intact.

Chicago has gone 3-2-1 at home and 8-5-3 overall. The Blackhawks have a 7-1-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

New Jersey has gone 4-4-0 in road games and 11-4-1 overall. The Devils are 4-1-1 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertuzzi has nine goals and five assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has seven goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Dawson Mercer has eight goals and six assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Devils: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

