Atletico Madrid defender Robin Le Normand sidelined with high-grade knee injury

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid defender Robin Le Normand has been diagnosed with a knee injury that is set to sideline him for a few weeks.

Atletico said tests on Wednesday showed that Le Normand had a high-grade injury but escaped ligament and meniscus damage.

The club did not say how long he would be out of action. It said the central defender had already begun physiotherapy and rehabilitation and “his progress will determine his return to competition.”

Le Normand was substituted midway through the first half of Atletico’s 3-1 Champions League win against Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday.

He collided with Union midfielder Adem Zorgane less than 25 minutes into the match at the Metropolitano stadium.

Le Normand’s left leg struck Zorgane’s hip before he went down and immediately grabbed it in pain. He received treatment on the field but could not continue.

