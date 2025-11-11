Atlanta lands NWSL expansion team to be owned by Arthur Blank with debut season planned for 2028

ATLANTA (AP) — Arthur Blank’s Atlanta sports empire is growing again with Tuesday’s announcement that the city has been awarded…

ATLANTA (AP) — Arthur Blank’s Atlanta sports empire is growing again with Tuesday’s announcement that the city has been awarded a National Women’s Soccer League expansion franchise.

Blank owns the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of Major League Soccer, both of which play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Blank’s NWSL team is set to debut in 2028 and will also play at the massive downtown dome.

Atlanta will become the NWSL’s 17th team, following the additions of Boston and Denver in the league’s most recent expansion.

“Atlanta is a city that embodies the energy, diversity, and ambition that define the next chapter of the NWSL,” Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement. “From its passionate fan base to its deep sports culture, Atlanta has all the ingredients to become one of the league’s most dynamic markets.”

According to Tuesday’s announcement, there will be modifications to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the NWSL club. Attendance will be capped at approximately 28,000.

The NWSL team will be operated by Blank’s AMB Sports and Entertainment group. Blank also owns Atlanta Drive Golf Club of TGL, the indoor golf league led by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Blank’s investment in women’s professional soccer also includes the development of a training site in the city. AMBSE has initiated a search for team leadership and a team name.

“We are thrilled to bring a National Women’s Soccer League franchise to Atlanta and Georgia and the passionate soccer fans here,” Blank said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the NWSL and other club owners to continue building the best women’s soccer league in the world and are committed to creating a world-class organization on and off the pitch.

“Our clear goal is to compete for championships beginning in 2028 and serve as a source of pride for fans in Atlanta, Georgia and the league for decades to come. Our city and state have a deep passion for the game of soccer, and I know our fans will embrace this club as they have Atlanta United.”

