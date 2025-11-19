76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. out with knee injury, will be reevaluated in two weeks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is expected to miss at least two weeks after being diagnosed…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is expected to miss at least two weeks after being diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his left knee, the team said before Wednesday night’s game against Toronto.

The injury will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Oubre left last Friday’s game in Detroit with a hyperextension of his left knee. An MRI revealed a strain to the LCL.

Oubre, 29, had started the first 12 games of the season and averaged 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 34.8 minutes per game.

The 11-year veteran is in his third year with Philadelphia. He has also played for Washington, Phoenix, Golden State and Charlotte.

The 76ers played Wednesday night without Joel Embiid and Paul George, both of whom are managing knee injuries. George played for the first time this season on Monday. Embiid has missed the last four games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.