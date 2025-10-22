PSV coach says Sergiño Dest failed to start in Champions League game after turning up late

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — American international Sergiño Dest failed to start in PSV Eindhoven’s stunning win against Napoli on Tuesday…

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — American international Sergiño Dest failed to start in PSV Eindhoven’s stunning win against Napoli on Tuesday because he turned up late for the Champions League match, his coach Peter Bosz said.

Bosz said in an interview with broadcaster Ziggo Sport that Dest had to face the consequences for breaching team rules.

“Sergino was late today, so he won’t be playing,” said Bosz, in quotes reported by Dutch outlet nu. “This isn’t a difficult decision. We made agreements three years ago. Everyone has to abide by them, and so does he. Unfortunately, he didn’t.

“If you’re not on time, you know the consequences.”

PSV went on to record a famous win in the Dutch club’s history by beating Italian champion Napoli 6-2 for its first victory in the Champions League this season.

The 24-year-old Dest, who has played for Barcelona and AC Milan, eventually came on as a substitute in the 84th minute of the game at Philips Stadion.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.