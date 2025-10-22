Man City fan dies in Spain ahead of Champions League game against Villarreal

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A Manchester City fan died in Spain ahead of the club’s Champions League match against Villarreal…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A Manchester City fan died in Spain ahead of the club’s Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday.

City confirmed the death of Guy Bradshaw in a post on social media, saying it was “deeply saddened.”

“Everyone at the Club sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fellow fans during this difficult time,” City said in a post on X.

The cause of death has not been confirmed. According to the Manchester Evening News, Bradshaw had traveled to Benidorm before the game and was found by a friend in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the apartment he was staying in.

It reported that the family of the 35-year-old Bradshaw had been informed there were no suspicious circumstances.

Tributes have been paid by fellow City supporters on social media and a GoFundMe page was set up to help pay for costs such as the repatriation of his body.

More than 17,000 pounds ($22,600) had been raised by Wednesday morning, with one anonymous donation of 8,500 pounds ($11,300).

“We are heartbroken to share the devastating news that Guy Bradshaw, our much-loved Son, Brother, Dad, friend, and true Wythenshawe legend, sadly passed away suddenly whilst in Benidorm,” wrote page organizer Eddie Williamson. “Let’s come together for Guy, lets give him the send-off he deserves and to show his family just how many lives he touched.”

