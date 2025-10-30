Hornets guard LaMelo Ball fined $35,000 by NBA for making obscene gesture during game

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Thursday for making an…

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Thursday for making an obscene gesture on Tuesday night.

Ball was assessed a technical foul for making the gesture with 4:02 to play in the fourth quarter of a 144-117 loss to Miami. He finished the game with 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Ball leads the Hornets in all three categories through their first four games with averages of 26.3 points, 9.5 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

Charlotte hosts the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.