French biathlon star Julia Simon handed 3-month suspended sentence for stealing money from teammate

ALBERTVILLE, France (AP) — French biathlon star Julia Simon was found guilty of theft and credit card fraud by a…

ALBERTVILLE, France (AP) — French biathlon star Julia Simon was found guilty of theft and credit card fraud by a French court and handed a three-month suspended prison sentence on Friday, a decision that leaves a question mark over her participation at next year’s Winter Olympics.

Simon was accused of repeatedly using the bank card of her teammate Justine Braisaz-Bouchet and that of a French team staff member to make online purchases totaling more than 2,000 euros ($2,300).

“I can’t explain it. I don’t remember doing it. I can’t make sense of it,” Simon said during the hearing, as quoted by local newspaper Le Dauphine Libere.

Simon was also fined 15,000 euros ($17,450) after she admitted the thefts during the hearing and offered apologies to the victims, local media reported.

The French ski federation said in a statement it took note of the court’s ruling and that its disciplinary commission would meet as soon as possible “to determine any disciplinary action at the federation level.”

Simon has claimed 10 world titles and won an Olympic silver medal for France in the mixed relay at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Following the ruling, the French federation could find itself under pressure to leave Simon off the Olympic team. It said it will continue, “as it has since the case first came to light, to take all necessary measures to protect the interests of the athletes, the coaching staff, and the team environment.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.