Arsenal tops Premier League again, but can Mikel Arteta finally deliver title?

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Arsenal is back in familiar territory at the top of the Premier League. But can Mikel Arteta finally get the job done?

After only eight games, no one at the Emirates will be celebrating yet, although this season looks like Arsenal’s best chance to win the title for the first time since 2004.

With a three-point lead over second-placed Manchester City and a four-point advantage over defending champion Liverpool, Arsenal’s title-winning credentials have been laid out early.

And having overcome a challenging start to the season with games against Manchester United, Liverpool, City and Newcastle, the Londoners are still flying high.

But we’ve been here before. Three straight seasons as runner-up have raised questions about Arsenal’s ability to get over the line. Especially having led the standings for much of the way in 2022-23 and 2023-24 only to be pipped by City in the run in.

Perhaps most disappointing was last season when manager Arteta wasn’t able to take advantage of a City team that went into freefall, and instead watched as Arne Slot lifted the title in his first year at Liverpool.

Since then more money has been spent on stellar signings like Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi to give Arsenal arguably the most balanced squad in the top flight.

Nine clean sheets in 12 games in all competitions, including four in a row, is evidence of Arsenal’s formidable defense. The 4-0 rout of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday pointed to its attacking power, too, and was a sixth straight win.

On Sunday comes the test of last season’s FA Cup winner Crystal Palace, which has already beaten Liverpool and drawn at Chelsea this term. It is a potential stumbling block, which if overcame, will only strengthen the belief that Arsenal’s time has come.

Key matchups

After back-to-back wins in the league for the first time as Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim is looking to make it three in a row against Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It is one thing to turn up against big rivals like Liverpool, it is another to produce consistent performances week in, week out and that has been a problem for United dating back to before Amorim’s arrival last year. For instance, Brighton has won at Old Trafford in three years running, so the dangers are clear.

Liverpool is back to winning ways after a 5-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League and travels to Brentford on Saturday. City is at a resurgent Aston Villa, having lost at Villa Park for the last two seasons.

Players to watch

Danny Welbeck is on a hot streak at the age of 34, with four goals in his last three games. How he’d love to continue that run against United, the club where he started his career.

The goals are flowing for Newcastle duo Anthony Gordon and Nick Woltemade as well, with the duo helping to fill the void left by Alexander Isak’s move to Liverpool.

Gordon has four in his last seven games for Newcastle and summer signing Woltemade has five in nine since his move from Stuttgart.

Newcastle hosts Fulham on Sunday.

Out of action

Injuries are mounting for Liverpool. Isak and Jeremie Frimpong were withdrawn at halftime against Frankfurt, while Ryan Gravenberch was left out of the squad after an injury against United last week.

City’s Nico Gonzalez hobbled off with an apparent right knee injury against Villarreal midweek to give manager Pep Guardiola more cause for concern after Rodri was sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Off the field

Yet more upheaval at Nottingham Forest saw Sean Dyche become the club’s third manager in a season that is still just weeks old.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis left fans in little doubt about his feelings when leaving his seat during Forest’s 3-0 defeat to Chelsea last week and Ange Postecoglou was promptly fired.

Now Dyche is in the hot seat and will know how demanding his new boss is. A trip to third-placed Bournemouth is a tough place to take charge of his first league game in the job.

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

