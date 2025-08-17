MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -116 at TORONTO -102 at MINNESOTA OFF Detroit OFF at KANSAS…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-116
|at TORONTO
|-102
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at KANSAS CITY
|-164
|Chicago White Sox
|+138
|at HOUSTON
|-138
|Baltimore
|+118
|LA Angels
|OFF
|at ATHLETICS
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-180
|at WASHINGTON
|+152
|Milwaukee
|-110
|at CINCINNATI
|-106
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-190
|Pittsburgh
|+160
|Arizona
|-174
|at COLORADO
|+146
|at LA DODGERS
|-120
|San Diego
|+102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-250
|Miami
|+205
|at CLEVELAND
|-126
|Atlanta
|+108
|N.Y Yankees
|-146
|at ST. LOUIS
|+124
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-162
|Tampa Bay
|+136
|Seattle
|-120
|at N.Y METS
|+102
