Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 17, 2025, 12:13 AM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -116 at TORONTO -102
at MINNESOTA OFF Detroit OFF
at KANSAS CITY -164 Chicago White Sox +138
at HOUSTON -138 Baltimore +118
LA Angels OFF at ATHLETICS OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -180 at WASHINGTON +152
Milwaukee -110 at CINCINNATI -106
at CHICAGO CUBS -190 Pittsburgh +160
Arizona -174 at COLORADO +146
at LA DODGERS -120 San Diego +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -250 Miami +205
at CLEVELAND -126 Atlanta +108
N.Y Yankees -146 at ST. LOUIS +124
at SAN FRANCISCO -162 Tampa Bay +136
Seattle -120 at N.Y METS +102

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

