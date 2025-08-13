Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 13, 2025, 12:56 AM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Detroit OFF
Seattle -142 at BALTIMORE +120
at N.Y YANKEES -136 Minnesota +116
at HOUSTON -174 Boston +146
Tampa Bay -126 at ATHLETICS +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -188 Pittsburgh +158
at ST. LOUIS -215 Colorado +180
San Diego -158 at SAN FRANCISCO +134
Philadelphia -142 at CINCINNATI +120
at N.Y METS -200 Atlanta +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at KANSAS CITY -172 Washington +144
at TEXAS -152 Arizona +128
at CLEVELAND -126 Miami +108
at TORONTO -134 Chicago Cubs +116
LA Dodgers -205 at LA ANGELS +172

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

