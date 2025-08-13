MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Detroit OFF Seattle -142 at BALTIMORE +120…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|Seattle
|-142
|at BALTIMORE
|+120
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-136
|Minnesota
|+116
|at HOUSTON
|-174
|Boston
|+146
|Tampa Bay
|-126
|at ATHLETICS
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|-188
|Pittsburgh
|+158
|at ST. LOUIS
|-215
|Colorado
|+180
|San Diego
|-158
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+134
|Philadelphia
|-142
|at CINCINNATI
|+120
|at N.Y METS
|-200
|Atlanta
|+168
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at KANSAS CITY
|-172
|Washington
|+144
|at TEXAS
|-152
|Arizona
|+128
|at CLEVELAND
|-126
|Miami
|+108
|at TORONTO
|-134
|Chicago Cubs
|+116
|LA Dodgers
|-205
|at LA ANGELS
|+172
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.