MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -116 at DETROIT -102 Cleveland -116 at KANSAS CITY -102 at HOUSTON -158 Athletics +134 Seattle -132 at LA ANGELS +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MILWAUKEE -230 Miami +190 Arizona -122 at PITTSBURGH +104 San Diego -134 at ST. LOUIS +114 at SAN FRANCISCO -138 N.Y Mets +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -210 Colorado +176 at N.Y YANKEES -152 Philadelphia +128 Tampa Bay -118 at CINCINNATI +100 LA Dodgers -118 at BOSTON +100 Chicago Cubs -186 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +156 at TEXAS -162 Atlanta +136 at MINNESOTA -136 Washington +116

