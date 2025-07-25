Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 25, 2025, 12:56 AM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -116 at DETROIT -102
Cleveland -116 at KANSAS CITY -102
at HOUSTON -158 Athletics +134
Seattle -132 at LA ANGELS +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -230 Miami +190
Arizona -122 at PITTSBURGH +104
San Diego -134 at ST. LOUIS +114
at SAN FRANCISCO -138 N.Y Mets +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -210 Colorado +176
at N.Y YANKEES -152 Philadelphia +128
Tampa Bay -118 at CINCINNATI +100
LA Dodgers -118 at BOSTON +100
Chicago Cubs -186 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +156
at TEXAS -162 Atlanta +136
at MINNESOTA -136 Washington +116

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

