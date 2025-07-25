MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -116 at DETROIT -102 Cleveland -116 at KANSAS CITY -102 at…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-116
|at DETROIT
|-102
|Cleveland
|-116
|at KANSAS CITY
|-102
|at HOUSTON
|-158
|Athletics
|+134
|Seattle
|-132
|at LA ANGELS
|+112
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|-230
|Miami
|+190
|Arizona
|-122
|at PITTSBURGH
|+104
|San Diego
|-134
|at ST. LOUIS
|+114
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-138
|N.Y Mets
|+118
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-210
|Colorado
|+176
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-152
|Philadelphia
|+128
|Tampa Bay
|-118
|at CINCINNATI
|+100
|LA Dodgers
|-118
|at BOSTON
|+100
|Chicago Cubs
|-186
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+156
|at TEXAS
|-162
|Atlanta
|+136
|at MINNESOTA
|-136
|Washington
|+116
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.