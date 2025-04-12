UFC 314 Betting Promos: Grab Top 6 Offers for Volkanovski-Lopes

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of the latest UFC 314 betting promos and start locking in these bonuses. New users can grab the most unique sign-up bonuses for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Lopes and the rest of the UFC 314 fights.

Sign up with BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, bet365, Caesars and Fanatics Sportsbook this weekend. New players will be eligible for bonuses ahead of UFC 314.

UFC 314 Betting Promos: How to Claim These Offers

Volkanovski and Lopes are one of three featherweight bouts taking place at UFC 314. These two are fighting for the belt vacated by Ilia Topuria. The co-main event features big names in Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett. These new UFC 314 betting promos will help players hit the ground running this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at how to sign up and redeem each offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 Delivers 2 Options







Click here to register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. New users in select states can get $150 in bonuses with a $10 winning bet on UFC 314 (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV). Anyone who signs up in a different state will receive a $1,500 first bet.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Use $5 UFC 314 Bet to Win $250 Bonus







Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking here . New players will receive a 50-1 odds boost to use on UFC 314 or any other available market. Place a $5 bet to get $250 in bonuses with a win. This promo brings a ton of value to the table for UFC bettors.

Bet $5 to Win $150 Instant Bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook







Click here to start the registration process on DraftKings Sportsbook. New players can sign up without entering a promo code. From there, place a $5 bet to win $150 in bonuses instantly. New players will receive six $25 bonus bets immediately. Flip these bonus bets on UFC 314, MLB, NBA, NHL or any other market this weekend.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Unlocks $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net Bet







Register here and input bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for this unique offer. New players will have a choice between a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. All it takes is a $5 bet to win the $150 bonus. Anyone who opts for the safety net bet and loses will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Codes: Grab $150 Bonus or Profit Boosts







Sign up with one of two Caesars Sportsbook promo codes for a UFC 314 offer. Click here to start the registration process. Use promo code WTOPBG1 and place a $1 bet. Players who pick a winner on that initial wager will receive $150 in bonuses (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC only). Players in other states can apply promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Claim $300 Bonus or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets







Click here to unlock this Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New users in select states can place a $30 bet to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only). Everyone else who signs up will receive 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.