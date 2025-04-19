Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for NBA Playoffs Unlocks $300 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get off to a fast start on the NBA playoffs with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New users can go big on the NBA with this $300 guaranteed bonus or up to $1,000 in no sweat bets. Start the registration process by clicking here .







New players who take advantage of this offer in select states can win $300 in bonuses with any $30 bet (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only). New users in other locations will qualify for 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook will up the ante for basketball fans this weekend. Players can start making picks on Knicks-Pistons, Lakers-Timberwolves and more. Here is a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and secure a $300 bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only) or 10 days of $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Choose $300 Bonus or 10 No Sweat Bets

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States

Set up a new account with Fanatics Sportsbook and grab either bonus. New users who sign up in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV can start with a no-brainer bonus. Any $30 bet will be enough to win the $300 bonus.

The other option includes 10 days of $100 no sweat bets. A loss on a no sweat bet will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses.

Redeeming This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Signing up with Fanatics Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $30 b et to win $300 in bonuses or opt for $1,000 in no sweat bets.

Saturday Night NBA Preview, Odds

The NBA is tipping off the playoffs with two of the biggest brands in the league. The New York Knicks are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. That game will be followed up by a massive game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fanatics Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a wide range of markets available on every NBA playoff game (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

New York Knicks (-7) vs. Detroit Pistons

Los Angeles Lakers (-4.5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

