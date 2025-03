Miami Open Results

Tuesday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens Purse: $9,193,540 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Miami…

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Mackenzie McDonald (15), United States, def. Pavel Kotov (12), Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina, def. Alexander Shevchenko (10), Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Jacob Fearnley (5), Britain, def. Tristan Boyer (20), United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Alexander Blockx, Belgium, def. Terence Atmane, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Rei Sakamoto, Japan, def. James Duckworth (9), Australia, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Christopher O’Connell (4), Australia, def. Marco Trungelliti, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3.

Ethan Quinn, United States, def. Camilo Ugo Carabelli (1), Argentina, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-2.

Chun Hsin Tseng (11), Taiwan, def. Darwin Blanch, United States, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4).

Tristan Schoolkate (24), Australia, def. Adam Walton (8), Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Billy Harris (13), Britain, def. Hugo Gaston (7), France, 7-5, 6-2.

Brandon Holt (17), United States, def. Gabriel Diallo (6), Canada, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

Francisco Comesana (2), Argentina, def. Shintaro Mochizuki, Japan, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Caty McNally, United States, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Alycia Parks, United States, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 3-6, 7-6 (0), 6-3.

Katerina Siniakova, Czechia, def. Yuan Yue, China, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (4).

Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, def. Lucrezia Stefanini, Italy, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Naomi Osaka, Japan, def. Yuliia Starodubtseva, Ukraine, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Polina Kudermetova, Russia, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Linda Fruhvirtova, Czechia, def. Claire Liu, United States, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Petra Kvitova, Czechia, 6-4, 7-5.

Lauren Davis, United States, def. Aoi Ito, Japan, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, 6-3, 6-2.

Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Rebeka Masarova, Switzerland, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5.

Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Ann Li, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

