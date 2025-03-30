DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Elite 8, MLB Showdowns

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the action this weekend with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New players can take the uncertainty out of betting by locking up this $200 no-brainer bonus. Set up a new account by clicking here .







New users can take advantage of this offer by signing up and placing a $5 bet. That is all it takes to win $200 in bonuses instantly. New players will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use on the NCAA Tournament, MLB, NHL, NBA or any other sport.

DraftKings Sportsbook will set up players with this instant bonus. However, there are plenty of other ways to raise the stakes. Start with this sign-up offer before checking out the other in-app promos available for this weekend’s games.

Register with this DraftKings promo code offer and start with a $5 bet on any game to win $200 in bonuses instantly. Click here to activate this offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Win $200 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos College Basketball No Sweat Promo, NBA Boost, No-Sweat Home Run, Dynasty Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Instant gratification is rare in sports, but this DraftKings promo is the exception to the rule. New users who take advantage of this offer will receive $200 in bonuses. Any $5 bet on the NCAA Tournament, MLB, NBA, NHL or any other sport will be enough to win.

From there, players will have eight $25 bonus bets. Think of this as an opportunity to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app. There is no shortage of options available on Sunday. This is one of the best times of the year to be a sports fan.

Activating This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

First off, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Instead, create a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook by following these simple steps:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to create a new profile.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Win $200 in bonus bets instantly by placing a $5 bet on any game this weekend.

Players will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use on the NCAA Tournament, MLB or any other sport.

Other In-App Offers

Each new player should take advantage of this sign-up bonus first and foremost, but don’t forget about the other ways to get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook. College basketball fans can grab a no sweat bet for each day of the NCAA Tournament. Players who lose on that no sweat bet will receive bonus bets back. There are also a number of promos available for the NBA, MLB, NHL, soccer and more.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.