Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for March Madness, MLB, NBA

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gear up for the weekend with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. New players who take advantage of this offer will be able to go all in on March Madness.







New users can start with a $1 bet on the NCAA Tournament or any other available market this weekend. That is all it takes to win the 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the best options on the market for new players. This promo is a great starting point, but the easy-to-use app and competitive odds are two more reasons to sign up. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Bet $1, Win 10 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Fan Cave Frenzy, Road to the Alamo, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New players who take advantage of this opportunity can go big on the NCAA Tournament, MLB, NBA, NHL or any other sport this weekend. All it takes is a $1 bet on any game to win the 10 100% profit boosts.

New users will be able to double their winnings with each boost on $25 bets. This is a flexible opportunity that sets up players for success. There is no shortage of options this weekend with the NBA, NHL, college basketball and MLB in action.

How to Activate Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

It’s important to note that this promo is only available for first-time depositors on Caesars Sportsbook. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW. Answer the required information sections to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay or any other accepted payment method.

Place a $1 wager on any game to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Double your winnings with each boost on $25 bets.

Friday Night Basketball Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to daily odds boosts. Players can grab ready made boosts on the NBA, college basketball, MLB, NHL, soccer and tons of other sports. Here are a few of the most popular options for the NBA and March Madness on Friday night:

Michigan State & Kentucky Each Cover -3.5 Spread: +560

Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn & Houston All Win: +500

Donovan Mitchell Over 24.5 Points & Darius Garland Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +475

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 29.5 Points & Mikal Bridges Over 2.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +460

Stephen Curry & Nikola Jokic Each Over 24.5 Points: +225

Kevin Durant Over 29.5 Points & Devin Booker Over 2.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +425

