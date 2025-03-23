BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: College Basketball $150 Bonus, $1,500 Bet Offer Continues

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There are two brand new welcome offers for customers, like yourself, who sign up with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. The code will get most of you a $1,500 first bet offer to use on the initial wager you make on college basketball today. On the other hand, if you are a new signup in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV, you will receive a "Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus" deal. Win the first bet you make, for as little as $5, and receive an extra $150 in bonus bets.







BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 has $1.5k First Bet or Win $150 Bonus

As college basketball tips off its first Sunday of the tournament, the BetMGM bonus code can score you one of two offers for the game you want to bet on first. This initial wager can get you a $1,500 first bet offer or a $150 bonus depending on which state you make your account from.

For the majority of bettors, the $1,500 bet offer will be the welcome deal for you. This means that you can make your first bet, up to that maximum amount, and get paid back in bonus bets if it loses. For instance, if you like Kentucky to cover today as a 1.5-point underdog, you could take $1,300 on them to cover (+1.5). A cash payout on that bet would be $2,538.10. But, if you lose, BetMGM will send you back the $1,300 stake in bonus bets to use on other games this week.

If you register in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV, put $5 on a market you think has the most success at winning. As an example, say you like Duke to win as a -900 moneyline favorite. If they win, you win the small cash payout plus the $150 bonus.

March Matchup No Sweat Bet Offer

If you’re looking to place a college basketball parlay, use the No Sweat Bet token that’s available to you. Build and place your parlay bet and, if you lose, BetMGM will send back your stake in the form of a bonus bet.

Get enhanced odds as well if you take an underdog on the “to win” market today. Those teams would include UConn (+340), Baylor (+600), Kentucky (+110), St. Mary’s (+190), Colorado State (+275), Ole Miss (+195), New Mexico (+260) and Oregon (+145).

Plus, check out the odds boost tokens that BetMGM offers for other college basketball bets and more major market sports like the NBA, NHL soccer and MLB.

Set Up Account with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

The account setup is quick and easy, with directions that will indicate where you need to apply the BetMGM bonus code. Use all of your personal information, like a legal name, age and geolocate your phone to lock in which welcome offer is available to you.

The $150 bonus offer will go to customers in CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV only. This offer will trigger the bonus bets to you if your first bet with the sportsbook settles as a win.

The $1.5K first bet offer will go to bettors in all other legal states. If your first bet settles as a loss, BetMGM will repay the stake back to you in bonus bets.

All bonus bets have a limit of seven (7) days of use. After this time period any bonuses left will expire.