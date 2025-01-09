Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bad Axe 45, Cass City 37
Bath 60, Dansville 22
Bellaire 65, Johannesburg-Lewiston 19
Benzie Central 60, Frankfort 56
Brooklyn Columbia Central 71, East Jackson 40
Capac 59, Marlette 28
Carson City-Crystal 61, Merrill 42
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 55, Liggett 44
Deckerville 50, Mayville 39
Delton Kellogg 54, Union City 49
Dryden 35, Peck 18
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 43, Caro 35
Fowler 74, Perry 43
Fulton-Middleton 51, St Charles 31
Gaylord St Mary 61, Central Lake 42
Grass Lake 39, Jonesville 36
Hamtramck 74, Detroit Loyola 49
Hanover-Horton 45, Napoleon 32
Harbor Beach 70, Brown City 37
Hazel Park 69, Newport Jefferson 62
Hillman 53, Rogers City 49
Iron Mountain 73, Escanaba 37
Kingston, Wash. 63, All Saints (MI) 40
Leslie 60, Addison 35
Mackinaw City 52, Atlanta 42
Mancelona 69, Onaway 23
Manchester 51, Homer 38
Marion 59, Mason County Eastern 27
Michigan Center 74, Vandercook Lake Jackson 37
Millington 62, Unionville-Sebewaing 22
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 75, Blanchard Montabella 24
Negaunee 57, Gwinn 36
Onekama 61, Brethren 45
Pentwater 55, White Cloud 49
Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Potterville 40
Portland St Patrick 60, Lansing Christian 49
Reese 70, Vassar 59
Remus Chippewa Hills 49, Farwell 34
Standish-Sterling Central 54, Beaverton 35
Summerfield 62, Dearborn Ford 29
Traverse City Christian 54, Bear Lake 32
Ubly 71, Memphis 44
Vestaburg 58, Breckenridge 39
Walkerville 37, Big Rapids Crossroads 35
Ypsilanti 48, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coleman vs. Ashley, ccd.
