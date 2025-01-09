Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bad Axe 45, Cass City 37 Bath 60, Dansville 22 Bellaire 65, Johannesburg-Lewiston 19 Benzie Central 60,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bad Axe 45, Cass City 37

Bath 60, Dansville 22

Bellaire 65, Johannesburg-Lewiston 19

Benzie Central 60, Frankfort 56

Brooklyn Columbia Central 71, East Jackson 40

Capac 59, Marlette 28

Carson City-Crystal 61, Merrill 42

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 55, Liggett 44

Deckerville 50, Mayville 39

Delton Kellogg 54, Union City 49

Dryden 35, Peck 18

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 43, Caro 35

Fowler 74, Perry 43

Fulton-Middleton 51, St Charles 31

Gaylord St Mary 61, Central Lake 42

Grass Lake 39, Jonesville 36

Hamtramck 74, Detroit Loyola 49

Hanover-Horton 45, Napoleon 32

Harbor Beach 70, Brown City 37

Hazel Park 69, Newport Jefferson 62

Hillman 53, Rogers City 49

Iron Mountain 73, Escanaba 37

Kingston, Wash. 63, All Saints (MI) 40

Leslie 60, Addison 35

Mackinaw City 52, Atlanta 42

Mancelona 69, Onaway 23

Manchester 51, Homer 38

Marion 59, Mason County Eastern 27

Michigan Center 74, Vandercook Lake Jackson 37

Millington 62, Unionville-Sebewaing 22

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 75, Blanchard Montabella 24

Negaunee 57, Gwinn 36

Onekama 61, Brethren 45

Pentwater 55, White Cloud 49

Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Potterville 40

Portland St Patrick 60, Lansing Christian 49

Reese 70, Vassar 59

Remus Chippewa Hills 49, Farwell 34

Standish-Sterling Central 54, Beaverton 35

Summerfield 62, Dearborn Ford 29

Traverse City Christian 54, Bear Lake 32

Ubly 71, Memphis 44

Vestaburg 58, Breckenridge 39

Walkerville 37, Big Rapids Crossroads 35

Ypsilanti 48, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coleman vs. Ashley, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

