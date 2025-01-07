Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bangor 56, Portland 47 Biddeford 65, Kennebunk 31 Buckfield 55, North Haven Community 25 Calais 64, Jonesport-Beals…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 56, Portland 47

Biddeford 65, Kennebunk 31

Buckfield 55, North Haven Community 25

Calais 64, Jonesport-Beals 60

Cony 68, Nokomis Regional 31

Forest Hills Consolidated 48, Pine Tree Academy 18

Freeport 62, Fryeburg Academy 36

Gray-New Gloucester 46, Greely 18

Hampden Academy 53, Brewer 40

Lawrence 70, Skowhegan Area 43

Machias 40, Shead 30

Madison Area Memorial 47, Monmouth Academy 29

Massabesic 30, Bonny Eagle 16

Medomak Valley 60, Leavitt Area 43

Oceanside (Coop) 65, Brunswick 33

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 51, Lewiston 41

Schenck 66, Greenville 23

Traip (Robert W.) Academy 25, Old Orchard Beach 23

Valley 81, Temple Academy 26

Wells 56, Yarmouth 37

York 52, Lake Region 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

