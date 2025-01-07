Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 56, Portland 47
Biddeford 65, Kennebunk 31
Buckfield 55, North Haven Community 25
Calais 64, Jonesport-Beals 60
Cony 68, Nokomis Regional 31
Forest Hills Consolidated 48, Pine Tree Academy 18
Freeport 62, Fryeburg Academy 36
Gray-New Gloucester 46, Greely 18
Hampden Academy 53, Brewer 40
Lawrence 70, Skowhegan Area 43
Machias 40, Shead 30
Madison Area Memorial 47, Monmouth Academy 29
Massabesic 30, Bonny Eagle 16
Medomak Valley 60, Leavitt Area 43
Oceanside (Coop) 65, Brunswick 33
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 51, Lewiston 41
Schenck 66, Greenville 23
Traip (Robert W.) Academy 25, Old Orchard Beach 23
Valley 81, Temple Academy 26
Wells 56, Yarmouth 37
York 52, Lake Region 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
