Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Grab $55 New Player Bonus for NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services NBA fans can start their account with a $55 bonus by activating with Sleeper promo code WTOP. Click here to begin Sleeper’s registration process and turn a $5 entry into a $55 bonus payout.







New customers who sign up through this post get $55 in bonus cash after any $5 pick’em entry, win or lose. Use the bonus to make picks on the NBA and other sports this week.

Sleeper Fantasy is the go-to spot for making NBA picks, especially for Wednesday’s impressive eight-game slate. Secure the $55 bonus with any $5 entry, the equivalent of winning an 11x payout from one of the DFS industry’s top apps.

Click here to sign up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP and play $5 on the NBA to receive a guaranteed $55 bonus, regardless of the outcome.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Land $55 NBA Bonus With $5 Entry

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Win $55 Bonus In-App Promos Discounted Picks, Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The NBA is back in action tonight with eight exciting games and countless picks. The headliners include Timberwolves-Mavericks in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Final and Warriors-Kings. Whatever unfolds on the court won’t impact the bonus from Sleeper. Any $5 entry on Wednesday’s slate yields a $55 payout in bonus cash, regardless of the outcome.

Sleeper’s promotion is a great way to build a balance before tackling more events this week. Of course, there are more NBA games on tap. However, the NFL’s two conference championship games kick off this Sunday. Expect Sleeper to come out with tons of picks on projected stats from the standout players in Commanders-Eagles and Bills-Chiefs.

Qualify Using Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Opening an account with Sleeper Fantasy takes little to no time. First-time customers in eligible states can earn their $55 bonus by following these helpful instructions:

Click here to open the app and automatically activate the Sleeper promo code WTOP .

to open the app and automatically activate the . Fill out each field with a name, date of birth, email address and other vital information.

Deposit $10 or more using online banking, a credit/debit card, PayPal or any other accepted payment method.

Play $5 on any NBA entry.

Shortly after the first entry, Sleeper will deliver $55 in bonus cash. The funds are issued as (11) $5 entry tokens.

Wildcard Wednesday

Every Wednesday is Wildcard Wednesday on Sleeper Fantasy, so get set up and grab two discounted picks for tonight. The first discount reduces Kyrie Irving’s points + rebounds + assists from 35.5 to 31.5. Dallas’ star guard is expected to have a big role in the offense against Minnesota this evening. The second pick is on Grizzlies PG Ja Morant. Memphis is a big favorite over the Hornets tonight, so Sleeper reduced Morant’s P+R+A projection from 34.5 to 30.5 in case he sits down the stretch.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.