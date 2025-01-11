GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 44, Harford Tech 19
Albert Einstein 46, John F. Kennedy 35
Annapolis 40, Severna Park 31
Bethesda 56, Winston Churchill High School 44
Bishop McNamara 64, St. John’s, D.C. 43
Broadneck 43, Meade 40
Carroll Christian 53, Harford Christian 23
Carver A&T 49, Overlea 21
Clarksburg 47, Seneca Valley 44
Damascus 41, Watkins Mill 21
Dulaney 43, Catonsville 36
Dundalk 56, Franklin 42
Edgewood 55, North Harford 50
Elizabeth Seton 71, St. Mary’s Ryken 41
Fallston 41, Patterson Mill 35
Francis Scott Key 52, Westminster 43
Gerstell 51, Bryn Mawr 45
Glenelg 45, Centennial 42
Huntingtown 46, Westlake 37
John Carroll 54, Saint Paul’s Girls 33
Lansdowne 35, Parkville 26
Leonardtown 53, Chopticon 28
Linganore 77, North Hagerstown 28
McDonogh School 40, Mt Carmel 34
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 61, Kings Christian 29
Middletown 59, Brunswick 24
Milford Mill 41, Hereford 35
Montgomery Blair 60, Wheaton 20
Mt. De Sales Academy 52, Maryvale 34
New Town 54, Eastern Tech 35
North East 33, Joppatowne 31
North Point 67, Great Mills 15
Oakdale 62, South Hagerstown 21
Oakland Southern 73, Mountain Ridge (MD) 50
Park School 36, Concordia Prep 33
Pasadena Chesapeake 42, North County 35
Perryville 58, Elkton 36
Pikesville 68, Western STES 20
Randallstown 44, Loch Raven 31
Reservoir 42, Mt Hebron 38
Richard Montgomery 52, Paint Branch 22
River Hill 51, Hammond 39
Saint Timothy’s 62, Mercy 60
Severn 41, Indian Creek 38
Sherwood 43, Rockville 33
South Carroll 64, Winters Mill 44
South River 93, Arundel 21
Springdale Prep 85, Green Street Academy 24
St Vincent Pallotti High School 59, Roland Park Country 45
St. Charles 72, La Plata 29
St. Frances Academy 51, Archbishop Spalding 26
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 60, Holton Arms 18
Thomas Stone 46, McDonough 31
Towson 57, Woodlawn 24
Urbana 51, Frederick 49
Walt Whitman 57, Wootton 49
Walter Johnson 89, Northwood 2
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
