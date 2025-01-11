GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Aberdeen 44, Harford Tech 19 Albert Einstein 46, John F. Kennedy 35 Annapolis 40, Severna Park 31…

Aberdeen 44, Harford Tech 19

Albert Einstein 46, John F. Kennedy 35

Annapolis 40, Severna Park 31

Bethesda 56, Winston Churchill High School 44

Bishop McNamara 64, St. John’s, D.C. 43

Broadneck 43, Meade 40

Carroll Christian 53, Harford Christian 23

Carver A&T 49, Overlea 21

Clarksburg 47, Seneca Valley 44

Damascus 41, Watkins Mill 21

Dulaney 43, Catonsville 36

Dundalk 56, Franklin 42

Edgewood 55, North Harford 50

Elizabeth Seton 71, St. Mary’s Ryken 41

Fallston 41, Patterson Mill 35

Francis Scott Key 52, Westminster 43

Gerstell 51, Bryn Mawr 45

Glenelg 45, Centennial 42

Huntingtown 46, Westlake 37

John Carroll 54, Saint Paul’s Girls 33

Lansdowne 35, Parkville 26

Leonardtown 53, Chopticon 28

Linganore 77, North Hagerstown 28

McDonogh School 40, Mt Carmel 34

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 61, Kings Christian 29

Middletown 59, Brunswick 24

Milford Mill 41, Hereford 35

Montgomery Blair 60, Wheaton 20

Mt. De Sales Academy 52, Maryvale 34

New Town 54, Eastern Tech 35

North East 33, Joppatowne 31

North Point 67, Great Mills 15

Oakdale 62, South Hagerstown 21

Oakland Southern 73, Mountain Ridge (MD) 50

Park School 36, Concordia Prep 33

Pasadena Chesapeake 42, North County 35

Perryville 58, Elkton 36

Pikesville 68, Western STES 20

Randallstown 44, Loch Raven 31

Reservoir 42, Mt Hebron 38

Richard Montgomery 52, Paint Branch 22

River Hill 51, Hammond 39

Saint Timothy’s 62, Mercy 60

Severn 41, Indian Creek 38

Sherwood 43, Rockville 33

South Carroll 64, Winters Mill 44

South River 93, Arundel 21

Springdale Prep 85, Green Street Academy 24

St Vincent Pallotti High School 59, Roland Park Country 45

St. Charles 72, La Plata 29

St. Frances Academy 51, Archbishop Spalding 26

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 60, Holton Arms 18

Thomas Stone 46, McDonough 31

Towson 57, Woodlawn 24

Urbana 51, Frederick 49

Walt Whitman 57, Wootton 49

Walter Johnson 89, Northwood 2

