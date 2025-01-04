BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 60, Dexter 49
Alanson 76, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 47
Allendale 72, West Michigan Aviation 33
Bad Axe 73, Akron-Fairgrove 20
Baldwin 66, Mason County Eastern 35
Battle Creek Pennfield 61, Lake Odessa Lakewood 50
Battle Creek St Philip 52, East Jordan 47
Bay City John Glenn 55, Garber 50
Bedford 85, Pinckney 69
Belding 55, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 51
Blanchard Montabella 46, Oscoda 40
Boyne City 55, Clare 39
Bridgeport 47, Alma 45
Bronson 69, Bellevue 55
Brown City 69, Mayville 52
Brownstown Woodhaven 57, Livonia Stevenson 53
Buchanan 74, Eau Claire 24
Byron Center 72, Muskegon Mona Shores 58
Byron Center South Christian 65, Wyoming 53
Calumet 53, Painesdale Jeffers 40
Charlevoix 42, Traverse City St Francis 41
Chesaning 47, Fulton-Middleton 35
Clarkston 64, North Farmington 46
Colon 68, Vermontville Maple Valley 64
Corunna 59, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 52
Dearborn Heights Star 67, Detroit Cristo Rey 24
Detroit Douglass 66, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 35
Detroit East English 62, Detroit Southeastern 57
East Grand Rapids 54, Forest Hills Eastern 46
Eastpointe East Detroit 63, New Haven 57
Eben Junction Superior Central 51, Engadine 35
Elk Rapids 63, Petoskey 49
Erie-Mason 51, Plymouth Christian 45
Evart 69, Morley-Stanwood 42
Farmington 77, Troy 66
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 75, Bay City Central 36
Fowler 69, Marshall 57
Freeland 67, Frankenmuth 61
Gaylord 80, Alpena 40
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 54, Grand Rapids Christian 43
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 84, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 50
Grand Rapids Northview 69, Grand Rapids Union 37
Grandville 54, East Kentwood 50
Grandville Calvin 55, Kelloggsville 41
Grosse Ile 51, Ida 38
Grosse Pointe North 55, DeWitt 44
Gwinn 59, Gladstone 49
HEA 68, HSRC, Ill. 37
Hannahville Indian 72, Beaver Island 44
Harbor Springs 73, Sault Ste Marie 29
Hartland 58, South Lyon 50
Haslett 57, Mattawan 34
Holland Christian 67, Zeeland West 46
Hudsonville Unity Christian 70, Zeeland East 57
Hurley, Wis. 60, Bessemer 44
Ionia 55, Hastings 49
Ishpeming 85, Manistique 42
Ishpeming Westwood 61, Iron Mountain 56
Ithaca 41, Hemlock 26
Jackson Lumen Christi 59, Detroit Loyola 36
Laingsburg 66, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 56
Lake Leelanau St Mary 51, Frankfort 40
Livonia Churchill 46, Waterford Kettering 44
Lowell 45, St Johns 43
Marion 48, Kalkaska 29
Marquette 58, Kingsford 53
Mason 62, Charlotte 47
Melvindale 53, Allen Park 51
Melvindale ABT 50, Novi Christian 45
Menominee 68, Escanaba 38
Mesick 68, Walkerville 9
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 66, Reed City 34
Midland Bullock Creek 71, Coleman 54
Midland Dow 52, Flushing 37
Munising 65, Brimley 41
Muskegon 65, Jenison 17
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 52, Caledonia 43
Napoleon 57, Dansville 40
Niles 53, Stevensville Lakeshore 42
North Branch 51, Bay City Western 46
North Muskegon 65, Montague 22
Northville 66, Fenton 54
Novi 67, Walled Lake Northern 37
Onekama 53, Traverse City Christian 46
Ontonagon 63, Hancock 35
Owosso 57, Perry 53
Oxford 57, Lake Orion 37
Parma Western 60, Battle Creek Lakeview 58
Pentwater 85, Big Rapids Crossroads 15
Pickford 67, Harbor Light Christian 36
Pontiac 64, Southfield A&T 46
Portland 64, Williamston 58
Rochester 59, Bloomfield Hills 48
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 63, Berkley 43
Rockford 76, Grand Haven 37
Rogers City 47, Heston 33
Roscommon 55, Sanford-Meridian 52
Royal Oak 45, Ferndale University 40
Saginaw Nouvel 74, Carrollton 38
Saline 50, Dearborn Fordson 48
Schoolcraft 46, Olivet 43
Shelby 46, Holton 38
South Lyon East 67, Salem 41
Sparta 73, Howard City Tri-County 45
Spring Lake 46, Holland 44
St Clair 62, Croswell-Lexington 54
St Joseph 52, Coloma 47
Summit 71, Detroit Lincoln-King 30
Tecumseh 52, Jackson Northwest 46
Traverse City Central 60, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 51
Troy Athens 55, Birmingham Seaholm 52
Union City 77, Homer 45
Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 66, Lake Linden-Hubbell 25
Wayland Union 49, Grand Rapids West Catholic 45
West Bloomfield 63, Ferndale 60
White Pigeon 67, Constantine 23
Whiteford 65, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 64, OT
Yale 43, Harbor Beach 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
