BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 60, Dexter 49

Alanson 76, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 47

Allendale 72, West Michigan Aviation 33

Bad Axe 73, Akron-Fairgrove 20

Baldwin 66, Mason County Eastern 35

Battle Creek Pennfield 61, Lake Odessa Lakewood 50

Battle Creek St Philip 52, East Jordan 47

Bay City John Glenn 55, Garber 50

Bedford 85, Pinckney 69

Belding 55, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 51

Blanchard Montabella 46, Oscoda 40

Boyne City 55, Clare 39

Bridgeport 47, Alma 45

Bronson 69, Bellevue 55

Brown City 69, Mayville 52

Brownstown Woodhaven 57, Livonia Stevenson 53

Buchanan 74, Eau Claire 24

Byron Center 72, Muskegon Mona Shores 58

Byron Center South Christian 65, Wyoming 53

Calumet 53, Painesdale Jeffers 40

Charlevoix 42, Traverse City St Francis 41

Chesaning 47, Fulton-Middleton 35

Clarkston 64, North Farmington 46

Colon 68, Vermontville Maple Valley 64

Corunna 59, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 52

Dearborn Heights Star 67, Detroit Cristo Rey 24

Detroit Douglass 66, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 35

Detroit East English 62, Detroit Southeastern 57

East Grand Rapids 54, Forest Hills Eastern 46

Eastpointe East Detroit 63, New Haven 57

Eben Junction Superior Central 51, Engadine 35

Elk Rapids 63, Petoskey 49

Erie-Mason 51, Plymouth Christian 45

Evart 69, Morley-Stanwood 42

Farmington 77, Troy 66

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 75, Bay City Central 36

Fowler 69, Marshall 57

Freeland 67, Frankenmuth 61

Gaylord 80, Alpena 40

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 54, Grand Rapids Christian 43

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 84, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 50

Grand Rapids Northview 69, Grand Rapids Union 37

Grandville 54, East Kentwood 50

Grandville Calvin 55, Kelloggsville 41

Grosse Ile 51, Ida 38

Grosse Pointe North 55, DeWitt 44

Gwinn 59, Gladstone 49

HEA 68, HSRC, Ill. 37

Hannahville Indian 72, Beaver Island 44

Harbor Springs 73, Sault Ste Marie 29

Hartland 58, South Lyon 50

Haslett 57, Mattawan 34

Holland Christian 67, Zeeland West 46

Hudsonville Unity Christian 70, Zeeland East 57

Hurley, Wis. 60, Bessemer 44

Ionia 55, Hastings 49

Ishpeming 85, Manistique 42

Ishpeming Westwood 61, Iron Mountain 56

Ithaca 41, Hemlock 26

Jackson Lumen Christi 59, Detroit Loyola 36

Laingsburg 66, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 56

Lake Leelanau St Mary 51, Frankfort 40

Livonia Churchill 46, Waterford Kettering 44

Lowell 45, St Johns 43

Marion 48, Kalkaska 29

Marquette 58, Kingsford 53

Mason 62, Charlotte 47

Melvindale 53, Allen Park 51

Melvindale ABT 50, Novi Christian 45

Menominee 68, Escanaba 38

Mesick 68, Walkerville 9

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 66, Reed City 34

Midland Bullock Creek 71, Coleman 54

Midland Dow 52, Flushing 37

Munising 65, Brimley 41

Muskegon 65, Jenison 17

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 52, Caledonia 43

Napoleon 57, Dansville 40

Niles 53, Stevensville Lakeshore 42

North Branch 51, Bay City Western 46

North Muskegon 65, Montague 22

Northville 66, Fenton 54

Novi 67, Walled Lake Northern 37

Onekama 53, Traverse City Christian 46

Ontonagon 63, Hancock 35

Owosso 57, Perry 53

Oxford 57, Lake Orion 37

Parma Western 60, Battle Creek Lakeview 58

Pentwater 85, Big Rapids Crossroads 15

Pickford 67, Harbor Light Christian 36

Pontiac 64, Southfield A&T 46

Portland 64, Williamston 58

Rochester 59, Bloomfield Hills 48

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 63, Berkley 43

Rockford 76, Grand Haven 37

Rogers City 47, Heston 33

Roscommon 55, Sanford-Meridian 52

Royal Oak 45, Ferndale University 40

Saginaw Nouvel 74, Carrollton 38

Saline 50, Dearborn Fordson 48

Schoolcraft 46, Olivet 43

Shelby 46, Holton 38

South Lyon East 67, Salem 41

Sparta 73, Howard City Tri-County 45

Spring Lake 46, Holland 44

St Clair 62, Croswell-Lexington 54

St Joseph 52, Coloma 47

Summit 71, Detroit Lincoln-King 30

Tecumseh 52, Jackson Northwest 46

Traverse City Central 60, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 51

Troy Athens 55, Birmingham Seaholm 52

Union City 77, Homer 45

Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 66, Lake Linden-Hubbell 25

Wayland Union 49, Grand Rapids West Catholic 45

West Bloomfield 63, Ferndale 60

White Pigeon 67, Constantine 23

Whiteford 65, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 64, OT

Yale 43, Harbor Beach 41

