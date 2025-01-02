FanDuel Promo Code: Score $250 Bonus for Notre Dame-Georgia, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Register with this FanDuel promo code offer and place your first $5 bet on any game. If it wins, you’ll receive a $250 bonus.

The odds of your first bet don’t matter, so we recommend finding an easy market with short odds for the best chance at winning the bonus. For example, find an alternative total or spread for the Sugar Bowl on Thursday afternoon. A guide is available on the app that explains teasers, totals and other types of bets.

Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer for the Sugar Bowl

Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer for the Sugar Bowl

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5 to Get $250 Bonus With a Win In-App Promos Odds Boost Tokens, Notre Dame-UGA Game Specials Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Sugar Bowl was postponed, so kickoff is now set for 4 pm ET on Thursday. Georgia is a one-point underdog against Notre Dame. FanDuel has a wide variety of markets for the game, including the following specials.

4+ TDs to be scored in each half: +600

Both teams to score in every quarter: +950

1+ pass TDs to be scored in each quarter: +950

1+ FGs to be scored in each quarter: +1100

Each team to score 1+ TD and 1+ FG in each half: +3500

Track the action and make live bets during the game on the FanDuel app. Use this chance to hedge pregame wagers and find value. Penn State will face the winner of this matchup in the Orange Bowl, while the Cotton Bowl will be Ohio State vs. Texas. The Buckeyes are the new favorite to win the title after a dominant performance over Oregon.

FanDuel Promo Code: Guide to Win $250 Bonus

New customers can begin the year with bonus bets by signing up with the current welcome offer on FanDuel Sportsbook. Take these steps to make your first wager on the Sugar Bowl or any other matchup on Thursday:

Sign up here to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer. Enter your date of birth, full legal name and physical address to verify your identity. Deposit $5+ with online banking, Venmo, a debit card or PayPal. Place a $5 bet.

The $250 bonus will be added to your account after a winning bet.

Bonus Bet Drop for NBA Games on Thursday

Opt-in to the “Kenny & Chuck Bonus Bet Drop” to receive a bonus for other NBA game on TNT. The bonus bet can be applied to the Celtics vs. Timberwolves or 76ers vs. Warriors on Thursday night. You can find other bonuses for college basketball and the NHL.

Some of the bonus from this welcome offer can be used throughout the weekend, including for NFL Week 18. The Bengals need a win on Saturday night against the Steelers to have a chance to sneak into the playoffs.

Sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer and win your first $5 bet on any game to release a $250 bonus.

