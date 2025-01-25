FanDuel Promo Code: Win $300 Bonus on NBA, NCAAB Before NFL Matchups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the latest FanDuel promo code offer to win bonus bets on Saturday. Activate this offer here and start with a bet on any NBA or college basketball matchup to get ready for NFL action.









Create an account through our FanDuel promo code links and place a $5 bet. A winning bet will trigger a $300 bonus that can be used throughout the weekend.

Keep in mind that the odds of your first bet don’t matter. So, you can browse through different markets and find a likely outcome to have the best chance at winning the bonus.

There are several ranked NCAAB matchups on Saturday, such as No. 7 Houston vs. No. 12 Kansas and No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Auburn. FanDuel has a College Basketball Parlay Boost Builder and an NBA Same Game Parlay Boost available for customers after using the welcome offer.

Sign up here to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer. Win your first $5 bet to collect a $300 bonus.

Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Championship Sunday

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos NBA SGP Boost, CBB Boost Builder, Kick of Destiny 3, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Your bonus can be split up for both games on Sunday. The NFC Championship is first at 3 pm ET as the Commanders are six-point underdogs against the Eagles. Then, the Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites at home against the Bills.

Go to the promotions tab to opt-in to a same-game parlay profit boost for these games. Add props for passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns and much more. Follow along with the action on FanDuel Sportsbook and make live bets as the games unfold.

FanDuel Promo Code: Steps to Win $300 Bonus

Take these easy steps to prepare for the NFL games on Sunday. All new customers in eligible states can claim this offer.

Create an account using our FanDuel promo code links here . Fill in the basic information needed to verify your identity and age. Make a deposit of $5 or more using online banking, a debit card or another payment method. Place a $5 bet on the game of your choice.

The $300 bonus will be added to your account following a winning bet.

Specials for the Commanders-Eagles, Bills-Chiefs

FanDuel has more betting options on Championship Sunday than most other sportsbook apps. These are some of the specials you can find for the Commanders vs. Eagles and Bills vs. Chiefs:

Each team to score 1+ passing TDs in both games on Sunday (-120)

Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels to combine for 6+ passing TDs (+310)

Any player to return an INT for a TD (+310)

Each team to score 3+ TDs in both games on Sunday (+700)

Travis Kelce to record 15+ receiving yards in each quarter (+1300)

Any QB to throw for 5+ passing TDs (+2500)

We expect FanDuel to add multiple bonuses for the Super Bowl to go along with the Kick of Destiny 3. Go ahead and make your pick on Eli or Peyton Manning for a chance at a share of the $10 million bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.