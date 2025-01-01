Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The New Year kicks off with three CFP Quarterfinals and sports bettors can get a $250 bonus with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Click here to activate this bet $5, get $250 bonus offer for any Bowl Game.







New users who sign up via the FanDuel promo code links on this page will activate a bet $5, get $250 bonus offer for any matchup. If your bet wins, you’ll receive a 50x return in bonus bets.

#5 Texas and #4 Arizona State will go head-to-head in the Peach Bowl to kick off a CFP triple-header on New Year’s Day. After that, #8 Ohio State and #1 Oregon will battle in the Rose Bowl. In the primetime matchup, #7 Notre Dame will take on #2 Georgia. A winning $5+ bet on any of these games will earn you $250 in bonus bets.

Click here to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your CFP bet settles as a win.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 CFP Bonus for New Year’s Day

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5 to Get $250 Bonus With a Win In-App Promos Odds Boost Tokens, Quick Picks, CFP Game Specials Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The most notable thing about this new FanDuel promo code offer is that it comes with the largest bonus bet payout in the industry. Bet365 and DraftKings, for example, offer $150 in bonus bets, but FanDuel Sportsbook has raised the stakes with a $250 bonus. As long as your bet on any CFP game settles as a win, you’ll receive a 50x return in bonus bets.

You can wager on any game market or player prop, as long as your state allows for wagering on college football player props. For example, you could bet $5 on Arizona State to win, Oregon to cover the spread, or Notre Dame and Georgia to go over the total points line. If your bet wins, you’ll receive $250 in bonus bets for use on other games in any league. You can split the bonus bets across multiple games in multiple leagues.

How to Sign Up for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

If you want to get in on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook, you’ll need to sign up for an account. Here’s how to activate the bet $5, get $250 bonus offer:

Click here to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer.

to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer. Confirm your identity by providing your full name, address, email, phone number, and birthdate.

Make a deposit of $5 or more via online banking, PayPal, or another method.

Navigate to CFP matchup of your choice.

Wager $5 or more on any game.

As long as your first bet settles as a win, you’ll receive $250 in bonus bets. Plus, you’ll get back your stake along with a cash profit.

CFP Specials for New Year’s Day

If you select each CFP matchup, you’ll find additional game specials for each game. Here are just a few of the top offers:

4+ TDs to be scored in each half of Ohio State-Oregon (+340)

4+ TDs to be scored in each half of Texas-Arizona State (+340)

Both teams to score in every quarter of Texas-Arizona State (+900)

Both teams to score in every quarter of Notre Dame-Georgia (+950)

Each team to score 1+ TDs in each quarter of Ohio State-Oregon (+2600)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.