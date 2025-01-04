FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for Steelers-Bengals, NFL Week 18

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Prepare for the final weekend of the NFL regular season with a no-brainer FanDuel promo code offer worth $250 in bonus bets. Register here and bet as little as $5 to take advantage of this limited-time promotion.









First-time customers who utilize these FanDuel promo code links qualify for a “Bet $5, Win $250” offer. If the first $5 NFL bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue $250 in bonus bets on top of the regular cash profit.

FanDuel offers a comprehensive betting market for Saturday’s Week 18 doubleheader of Browns-Ravens and Bengals-Steelers. Target any spread, moneyline or player prop with an introductory $5 wager, and FanDuel will take care of the rest after a win. This is the equivalent of boosting any market to +5000, regardless of the original odds.

Register here to capitalize on this FanDuel promo code offer and win any $5 NFL bet to score $250 in bonus bets.

Claim FanDuel Promo Code Offer for NFL Saturday

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos NFL Profit Boost, Florida-UK Boost, Featured Parlays, Daily Shuffle, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The NFL’s final regular season weekend kicks off with a pair of epic AFC North games on Saturday. First, the Browns face the Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a massive 19.5-point favorite and will clinch the AFC North and the 3-seed with a victory. At 8 p.m., the Bengals battle the Steelers in Pittsburgh, with Cincinnati giving 2.5 points. The Bengals must win to stay in playoff contention, while the Steelers’ seed might shift based on the results.

FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Win $250” promotion is a great way to tackle either matchup. Let’s say a bettor wants to take Baltimore’s -4000 moneyline. Under normal circumstances, a $5 bet on the Ravens winning would yield a whopping 13 cents. But with FanDuel, new users are essentially getting Baltimore’s moneyline at +5000, so a victory now delivers $250 in bonus bets (plus the $0.13 in cash profit).

Steps to Secure FanDuel Promo Code

First-time FanDuel customers can enjoy this no-brainer promotion for a limited time. Here’s a look at how registration and a $5 investment can lead to a $250 bonus for NFL Week 18 and beyond:

Register here to qualify for the FanDuel promo code offer.

to qualify for the offer. Verify basic account information, including a full name and date of birth.

Make a secure $5+ deposit through online banking, Venmo, a debit card or PayPal.

Place at least $5 on any NFL betting market.

FanDuel will issue $250 in bonus bets on top of the standard cash profit after a win. Bettors have seven days to play through their bonus bets, which arrive as a lump sum within 72 hours of settlement.

Get NFL Profit Boosts on FanDuel App

FanDuel Sportsbook offers a variety of additional promotions for new and existing customers. For example, each player can grab a 30% profit boost token for any NFL Week 18 market on Saturday. In addition, the “Saturday Night Special” puts +13000 odds (130-to-1) on the Bengals and Steelers each scoring 1+ rushing touchdowns and 1+ receiving touchdowns in both halves.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.