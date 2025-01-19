FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus on Eagles-Rams, Bills-Ravens

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the latest FanDuel promo code offer and start with a massive bonus on the NFL. New players who pick a winner on a $5 bet will win bonuses to use on Sunday’s games. Click here to secure this offer.







Anyone who wins on this initial $5 wager will receive $300 in bonuses. This is a sizable boost for players to apply to Eagles vs. Rams or Bills vs. Ravens.

FanDuel Sportsbook will set up new players with a 60-1 odds boost on either NFL game on Sunday. Additionally, there are in-app offers like same game parlay profit boosts, no sweat bets and more.

Click here to redeem this FanDuel promo code offer and get $300 in bonuses with a $5 winning bet.

FanDuel Promo Code: Turn $5 Bet Into $300 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos 50% NBA Profit Boost, NFL Same Game Parlay Profit Boost, CBB Boost Builder, Kick of Destiny 3 Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Although nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, this promo is an opportunity for bettors to tilt the odds in their favor. Start with a $5 bet on Eagles-Rams or Bills-Ravens. Remember, anyone who picks a winner will receive $300 in bonuses.

Look at the Eagles as an example of the value this promo brings to the table. Existing users would need to risk $885 on Philadelphia’s moneyline to win $300. New players can secure that much in bonus bets with a $5 winning wager.

It’s worth noting that this 60-1 boost applies to other markets like the NBA and NHL on FanDuel Sportsbook. With that said, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL on Sunday and Notre Dame vs. Ohio State on Monday.

How to Claim This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

First things first, players can skip the promo code when signing up. Instead, follow these step-by-step instructions to get in on the action:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. Provide basic information in the required fields to create an account.

to automatically activate this offer. Provide basic information in the required fields to create an account. Deposit $5 or ore in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card or any other available payment method.

Start with a $5 bet on Eagles-Rams or Bills-Ravens to get $300 in bonuses with a win.

NFL Sunday Betting Preview, Odds

Anything can happen in the playoffs, which means we have no idea what to expect in these two games on Sunday. The Eagles are heavy favorites against the Rams while Bills-Ravens is more of a toss-up. All four teams bring experienced quarterbacks with Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

FanDuel Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to bet on the games in addition to this $300 bonus. Here is a closer look at the current moneyline odds on each team on Sunday (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Philadelphia Eagles (-295) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+240)

Buffalo Bills (+100) vs. Baltimore Ravens (-118)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.