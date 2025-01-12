Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,000 No Sweat Bets for NFL Wild Card Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and grab no sweat bets for the NFL playoffs. New players who redeem this offer will qualify for up to $1,000 in no sweat bets.







This promo delivers 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets. New players will get a no sweat bet on the first wager each day. A loss on the no sweat bet will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses.

Fanatics Sportsbook is going all out for the NFL playoffs. New players who take advantage of this offer will have no sweat bets to use on Wild Card Weekend and the NFL Divisional Round. Here is a deeper dive into this unique offer.

Click here to automatically activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and receive 10 days of $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim 10 $100 No Sweat Bets

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer 10 x $100 No-Sweat Bets In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Rewards, Featured Parlays Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This new promo is the perfect way for bettors to start fast with Fanatics Sportsbook. Activate this offer and use these no sweat bets to get a feel for the app. With three games on Sunday and Rams-Vikings on Monday, there are great options for football fans.

It’s worth noting that this Fanatics Sportsbook promo applies to other sports as well. With the NBA, NHL and college basketball seasons in full swing, there should be something for everyone. Don’t miss out on the chance to go big with these $100 no sweat bets.

How to Register With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

There is no need to manually enter a promo code when signing up with Fanatics Sportsbook. Simply follow these instructions to create an account and activate this offer:

Click here to start signing up. Provide basic identifying information to create a new user profile.

to start signing up. Provide basic identifying information to create a new user profile. Choose from any of the secure payment methods and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Place a $100 bet on any Sunday game. A loss on this initial wager will result in $100 in bonuses.

Start each day with a no sweat bet on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport. Players will be eligible for 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Odds

The NFL playoffs are off and running, but there are still four games left to play this weekend. Fanatics Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets available for the games. Take a look at the current odds for these matchups (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Buffalo Bills (-8.5) vs. Denver Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles (-5) vs. Green Bay Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) vs. Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Rams (+2.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.