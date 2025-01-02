Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: $1,000 in No Sweat Bets CFP, NBA Games

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo will set up bettors for the Sugar Bowl. Create a new account and secure 10 days of $100 no sweat bets.







New users who activate this offer can start with a $100 no sweat bet on Georgia-Notre Dame. If that bet loses, these players will be eligible for up to $100 back in bonuses.

Fanatics Sportsbook is setting up new bettors with 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets. With the College Football Playoff, NBA, NHL, NFL and college basketball in action, it’s the perfect time to activate this offer.

Click here to unlock this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and claim 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers 10 $100 No Sweat Bets

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer 10 x $100 No Sweat Bets In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook to claim this unique promo. Bettors will have the chance to start with 10 consecutive days of no sweat bets. A loss on each no sweat bet will trigger a refund for up to $100 in bonuses.

Georgia vs. Notre Dame is the biggest game on Thursday, but there are tons of options for bettors. The NBA and NHL seasons are in full swing. Not to mention, there are college football bowl games on Thursday night as well.

Fanatics Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a wide range of markets available this weekend. Don’t sleep on the chance to raise the stakes with this offer.

How to Activate This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Setting up a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook is a foolproof way to lock in these no sweat bets. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to unlock these no sweat bets. There is no need to input a promo code to activate this offer.

to unlock these no sweat bets. There is no need to input a promo code to activate this offer. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card or any other preferred payment method.

Start with a $100 bet on the Sugar Bowl or any other game. A loss on that first bet will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses.

New users will receive 10 straight days of no sweat bets.

Sugar Bowl Betting Preview: Georgia vs. Notre Dame

Georgia and Notre Dame will line up with a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals on the line. The winner of this game will face off against Penn State in the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs are slight underdogs in this game despite being the higher seed. Georgia will be without its starting quarterback Carson Beck after he suffered an injury in the SEC Championship Game. The higher seed has lost in all four quarterfinal matchups so far in the CFP.

