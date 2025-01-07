Emily Clark, Danielle Serdachny and Shiann Darkangelo each score as Ottawa beats New York 3-2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Emily Clark scored midway through the second period to give Ottawa a two-goal advantage, goalkeeper Emerance…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Emily Clark scored midway through the second period to give Ottawa a two-goal advantage, goalkeeper Emerance Maschmeyer made her 21st save in the final 30 seconds, and the Charge held off the New York Sirens 3-2 on Tuesday night in the second meeting between the teams in 10 days.

Ottawa (4-0-1-3) won its third straight game, including a 3-1 victory over the Sirens in their first meeting of the season on Dec. 29.

New York (3-1-1-3) dropped to fourth place in the PWHL standings, one point behind Ottawa.

Danielle Serdachny, the second overall pick in the 2024 draft, scored less than six minutes into the game to tie it at 1-all when she redirected a nice pass from new Ottawa forward Victoria Bach in front of the net.

Shiann Darkangelo put Ottawa ahead 2-1 midway through the first on an easy tap-in after the puck took an unexpected bounce off the skate of a referee.

Clark’s third goal of the season gave Ottawa a 3-1 lead when she lifted a bouncing puck over the glove of Kayle Osborne.

It was Osborne’s first start of the season for New York.

New York took an early 1-0 lead on defender Ella Shelton’s first goal of the season. Maja Nylen Persson, the No. 10 selection in the draft, scored her first PWHL goal with 13 minutes left in the third.

