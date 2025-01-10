DraftKings Promo Code: $200 Bonus for Ohio State-Texas, NFL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Enjoy a jam-packed sports weekend by utilizing the "Bet $5, Get $200" DraftKings promo code offer. Click here and bet as little as $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets.







First-time DraftKings customers can utilize the links within this post to qualify for the app’s no-brainer promotion. Each initial $5 wager triggers a guaranteed $200 bonus, the equivalent of a 40-to-1 payout.

Score the instant bonus ahead of Friday’s Cotton Bowl between Ohio State and Texas. DraftKings offers odds on this CFP semifinal game, as well as all seven NBA games and the six matchups for NFL Wild Card Weekend. The $200 bonus can be converted into withdrawable cash profit by winning bets in the coming days.

Click here to activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer and turn a simple $5 wager into a $200 payout in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: Earn $200 Bonus With $5 Wager

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos OSU-TX Profit Boost, Live Boost, NFL King of the End Zone Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

To celebrate the new year, DraftKings revamped its original “Bet $5, Get $150” offer. Now, a $5 bet yields $200 in bonus bets instead of $150. In addition, the payout is conveyed instantly, win or lose, rather than deploying if a bet is victorious.

Once the bettor receives their $200 bonus, they can use it on Friday’s upcoming action. The Cotton Bowl between Ohio State and Texas is a perfect place to start, with the Buckeyes favored by six points in the CFP semifinal. Meanwhile, Thunder-Knicks headlines the NBA slate on Friday night before six NFL playoff games take center stage for Wild Card Weekend.

Score Welcome Offer With DraftKings Promo Code

New customers who join DraftKings this weekend can take advantage of an automatic 40-to-1 payout. Follow the instructions below to net $200 in bonus bets with as little as $5:

Click here to trigger the DraftKings promo code offer. No promo code is necessary through these links.

to trigger the offer. No promo code is necessary through these links. Set up an account with a name, date of birth and other pivotal information.

Choose online banking, a credit card or another valid payment method and deposit at least $5.

Place $5 or more on Ohio State-Texas, the NBA or another betting market.

Get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Bettors will earn eight (8) $25 bonus bets through this offer, regardless of how their original $5+ wager settles. DraftKings gives players seven days to use their bonus bets on any eligible markets.

Get Boosts on DraftKings App

Check out DraftKings’ latest offers on the free mobile app. New and existing customers can apply a profit boost token to any qualifying market from Ohio State vs. Texas. The other Cotton Bowl offer is a live boost for any in-game prop from the Cotton Bowl.

DraftKings also offers “No Sweat” tokens for NBA Same Game Parlay bets and NFL Wild Card Weekend wagers. This weekend is also the debut of “NFL King of the End Zone,” where an “anytime TD scorer” bet will win users a share of $2 million in bonus bets if their player scores the longest touchdown of anyone that day.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.