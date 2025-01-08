Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A 12-game slate of NBA and NHL games is set for tonight with the College Football Playoff kicking off on Thursday and Friday. If you sign up here for the latest DraftKings promo code offer, you’ll secure a $200 guaranteed bonus.







New users who activate this DraftKings promo code offer will turn a $5 bet into a $200 guaranteed bonus no matter what. All it takes is a $5+ wager on the NBA, NHL, or CFP game of your choice this week.

There are some must-see matchups in the NBA and NHL tonight. The most notable game in the NBA tonight features the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who will play host to the #1 seed in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Elsewhere, the Clippers will face the Nuggets and the Spurs will tip off the final game of the night against the Bucks.

Click here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 on any NBA, NHL, or CFP game to secure a $200 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 NBA, NHL, CFP Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA SGP(x) Profit Boost, CBB All-Parlay Boost, ND vs. PSU Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings Sportsbook’s new user offer recently changed from a $150 bonus to a $200 guaranteed bonus. This is the largest guaranteed bonus in legal online sports betting and it comes at the perfect time. You can wager $5+ on any NBA or NHL game to secure bonus bets in time for the CFP Semifinals. Plus, the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs will also kick off this weekend.

You can choose a game market or player prop with this offer from DraftKings. If you want to wager $5 on the Thunder to win on the road or the Bucks to cover the spread against the Spurs, you can. If you think Victor Wembanyama will record a double-double against the Bucks, all it takes is a $5 bet to earn a $200 bonus win or lose.

How to Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook account should only take a few minutes. Here’s what you’ll need to do to get a $200 bonus:

Register here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer.

to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer. Enter your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Confirm you’re in a state with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Make an initial deposit of $5 or more via online banking or another method.

Choose any NBA or NHL game.

Place a wager of $5+ on the market of your choice.

Regardless of how your first bet settles, you’ll secure $200 in bonus bets. This will convey as eight $25 bonus bets, that will hit your account win or lose.

More In-App Offers

In addition to a bet $5, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer, you’ll also get to take advantage of in-app promos. This includes an NBA SGP(x) Profit Boost offer, which comes with a profit boost for use on any qualifying 4+ leg NBA SGP(x) bet tonight. There’s also a CBB All-Parlay Boost promo, which also issues a profit boost for a 4+ leg college basketball parlay or SGP(x) wager. If you want to get an early profit boost for the Orange Bowl, opt into the ND vs. PSU Profit Boost offer.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.