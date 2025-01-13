DraftKings Promo Code: $200 NFL Bonus for Vikings-Rams

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The outcome of your first $5 wager doesn’t matter. This DraftKings promo code offer will result in a $200 bonus.

The Vikings are 2.5-point favorites against the Rams to end the wild-card round. Minnesota was a game away from the top seed in the NFC, but the Lions were the better team. They’ll need a stronger performance on Monday night to advance to the divisional round. The winner of this game will move on to Philadelphia to face the Eagles.

DraftKings Promo Code for Vikings-Rams

Make your opening wager on any market, such as a player prop. Bet over or under any of the totals for Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison or Puka Nacua.

Then, go to the promotions tab on DraftKings to opt-in to several other bonuses. Be sure make a bet on any player to score a touchdown with King of the End Zone. If that player happens to score the longest TD of the night, you’ll win a share of $2 million in bonus bets.

Customers can also find a no-sweat same-game parlay. You’ll get a bonus credit if your parlay loses. Track the live odds on DraftKings after the game begins to find value and hedge pregame bets.

You’ll receive (8) $25 bonus bets regardless of the result. Some can even be applied to NBA and NHL games this week.

Find More Bonuses for the NFL Playoffs

The bonus from the welcome offer can be split up for multiple games in the divisional round, but there will be other promotions available throughout the NFL Playoffs on DraftKings Sportsbook. Action picks back up on Saturday with the Texans vs. Chiefs and Commanders vs. Lions. The Lions remain the favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Connect with your friends on DraftKings Social and see who they are betting on during the postseason. There is a betting guide for new customers and free-to-play pools. Every bet you make will go toward earning Crowns for Dynasty Rewards, which can be exchanged for prizes.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.