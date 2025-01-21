Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can dive into this week’s NBA and NHL action with a $25 sign-up bonus. Click here and use Dabble promo code WTOP to secure this bonus just for signing up.







New players who register with Dabble promo code WTOP can activate a brand-new $25 Free on Sign Up promo. There’s no deposit required and you can use the bonus on picks in the NBA, NHL, and more.

There are a ton of games set to go down this week in the NBA and NHL before the NFL Conference Championship games on Sunday. If you sign up with Dabble promo code WTOP, you’ll get a $25 bonus just for signing up. You can then use the bonus on picks for any league.

Sign up here and enter Dabble promo code WTOP to secure a $25 sign-up bonus that you can use on the NBA, NHL, and more.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Get $25 Sign-Up Bonus for NBA, NHL This Week

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $25 On Sign Up In-App Promos 1,000x Promo, Banter Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Dabble is one of the fastest-growing DFS apps in the industry. There are plenty of reasons, but first and foremost is their new user promo. Players who register with Dabble promo code WTOP will get $25 just for signing up. If you want to add additional funds, you can. From there, you’ll find the social feed, which includes other players’ entries. If you see one you like, you can simply click to copy the entry and make the same picks.

There’s also a 1,000x offer, which gives you the chance to win up to 1,000 times your stake by selecting a lineup and hitting on the correct combination of players. You’ll need to make a deposit into your account to qualify for this offer. To qualify, you must select 12 MORE or LESS player projections.

How to Sign Up with Dabble Promo Code WTOP

Signing up with Dabble will only take a few minutes. Here’s what you’ll need to do to secure $25 Free on Sign Up:

Click here and enter Dabble promo code WTOP.

and enter Dabble promo code WTOP. Fill out the required personal information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Provide an email address and create a password for your account.

Accept a geolocation request to confirm you’re in a state with access to Dabble.

Add funds to your account if you want additional funds in your account beyond the $25 sign-up bonus.

Select picks in the NBA, NHL, or any other league.

Keep in mind that you’ll collect a $25 bonus just for signing up. While you don’t need to make a first deposit, doing so will ensure you have additional funds to make even more picks in the app.

Top Picks on Tuesday

If you’re looking for some great picks for Tuesday, there are plenty available in the NBA and NHL. Let’s take a look at a few of the top picks:

Jalen Brunson (PG, New York Knicks): More or Less 25.5 Points

Karl-Anthony Towns (PF, New York Knicks): More or Less 12.5 Rebounds

Nikola Jokic (C, Denver Nuggets): More or Less 49.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Alex Ovechkin (LW, Washington Capitals): More or Less 3 Shots on Goal

Matthew Tkachuk (LW, Florida Panthers): More or Less 1 Points

18+ and present in participating states. Full terms and conditions apply.