Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Score 100% Boosts for NBA, NFL Bets

When it comes to finding no-brainer welcome offers this week, prospective bettors are in luck thanks to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Click here to activate a special "DYW" promotion worth up to $250 in boosted wagers.







Start a Caesars Sportsbook account with this code and bet $1 on any game. Win or lose, Caesars will deliver (10) 100% profit boost tokens to double the winnings on bets worth up to $25.

The week continues with more NBA games, including a must-watch classic between the powerhouse Cavaliers and Thunder. There are also four NFL Divisional Round games this weekend, with eight teams battling for a spot on Championship Sunday.

Click here and enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to secure 10 profit boost tokens with as little as $1.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings With 10 Boost Tokens

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promos NBA Odds Boosts, 50% SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All prospective Caesars bettors need is the code WTOPDYW. Following a brief registration and a $1 bet on any game, the site will deliver 10 profit boost tokens. Each boost adds a 100% increase to the odds and expected winnings for bets worth up to $25 apiece, good for an extra $250 in value.

Grab profit boosts and head to the Caesars app for competitive odds on the best games. Thursday’s NBA is a prime example, with Cavaliers-Thunder and Rockets-Kings worth tackling. This weekend, the NFL Playoffs continue with four Divisional Round matchups. The action starts Saturday with Texans-Chiefs and Commanders-Lions and concludes Sunday with Rams-Eagles and Ravens-Bills.

Utilizing Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Any first-time customer in a legal Caesars state can lock in the “DYW” offer today. Follow the instructions below to get 10 profit boost tokens:

Click here and verify the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW .

and verify the . Fill out each field with a name, date of birth and other useful information.

Deposit $10 or more through a secure payment method.

Place at least $1 on the NBA, NFL or another betting market.

Receive (10) 100% profit boost tokens, win or lose.

The boosts issued by Caesars are eligible for bets worth up to $25. Bettors can earn up to $2,500 in additional cash winnings from each boost. Any unused boosts are withdrawn by Caesars after 14 days.

More NBA Boosts on App

Join Caesars Sportsbook and get profit boost tokens before scoring more boosts on the app. Every Caesars customer can apply a 50% boost token to customized NBA Same Game Parlay bets. In addition, Caesars has several pre-selected boosts on tonight’s NBA slate, including:

Evan Mobley 20+ Points and Jarrett Allen 12+ Rebounds (was +285, now +325)

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker Each 30+ Points (was +300, now +400)

Pascal Siakam 25+ Points and Cade Cunningham 10+ Assists (was +370, now +425)

De’Aaron Fox 25+ Points and 6+ Assists (was +250, now +275)

